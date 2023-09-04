Having a quarterback who has been through the grind of a varsity season can be a big plus for a football team.

West Albany has just that in senior Lukas Hews. The second-year starter helped his team reach the 5A state playoffs in 2022, and the Bulldogs appear headed in that direction again with Hews at the helm.

Hews threw three touchdowns and ran for three more while leading West in rushing yards in Friday’s 42-12 home win against Corvallis in the season opener for both Mid-Willamette Conference teams.

“He improved a lot from last year,” teammate Brysen Kachel said. “He’s just so much more experienced now and he’s ready to go. He’s not hesitant or anything like that.”

Bulldogs coach Brian Mehl said Hews “played really good ball” last fall while getting his feet wet at the varsity level. Hews beat out Roman Sardar (also a current West senior) to replace two-year starter Michael Cale, who graduated in 2022.

“He is so much more consistent now,” Mehl said of Hews. “He has a great feel for what we’re trying to accomplish. It’s a great thing to have him because his physical abilities are really good and he’s in tune and in sync with what we’re trying to accomplish as an offense.”

With experience under his belt, Hews entered this season with returning varsity receivers in Zack Ferguson, Jarron Huebner, Aiden Metzker, Austin Simmons and Kachel. Craig Maynard and Pena Moors are also contributing in the passing game.

Simmons, a junior wide receiver, calls Hews’ improvement in the offseason “a big step from last year. Big difference.”

Hews has found some chemistry with what could be his top two targets this fall in Kachel and Simmons.

“It’s great that we have that connection,” Simmons said. “We worked in the offseason all year and built that connection over and over.”

Kachel, a senior tight end, and Simmons combined for nine catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns against Corvallis.

“Both those players are really good individual players and they’re tough, physical matchups, and we’re going to need those guys to keep making plays,” Mehl said.

Kachel was the Mid-Willamette’s defensive player of the year and an all-state first-team selection on defense as a linebacker last fall. In the winter, the athletic big man (6-foot-3 and 225 pounds) was also voted as the conference player of the year in basketball and to the all-state first team as well.

Senior offensive lineman Evan Lathrop and senior linebacker Mateo Womack are two of West’s top returners after they were named to the all-conference second team last year. Junior running back Tyler Hart-McNally was selected to the all-conference honorable mention along with Hews.

Among the team’s ball carriers, Jace Hess and Austin Thompson showed their ability to gain yards in place of Hart-McNally versus Corvallis.

Lost to graduation were all-conference first-team picks Wyatt Lyon (wide receiver) and defensive back Demarcus Houston (defensive back) along with four second-team selections.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Albany and Linn County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Helping keep Hews upright and giving him time to find receivers or room to run is a veteran group of linemen.

Last Friday’s starters up front included Lathrop at left tackle, junior Ashton Wusstig at left guard, junior Tobin Holloway at center, junior Trent Krzoska at right guard and senior Owen Jacques at right tackle.

Mehl says the group is in sync and a bunch of talented players.

“Four of those five linemen are returning or played some football last year,” the coach said. “A lot of those guys were sophomores on that field last year. Took their lumps at times, but the way they’re progressing I feel really steady with those guys up front.”

Added Kachel: “That’s the heart and soul of our team. That’s where it starts for us, just getting on the ball. Every snap, just hitting somebody and going fast.”

West Albany was sixth in the 5A coaches preseason poll.

The Mid-Willamette finished the 2022 regular season with three teams tied at the top at 6-2, the Bulldogs among two at 5-3 and another at 4-4. The conference could just as competitive this fall. Silverton led the way among Mid-Willamette teams in the early poll at fifth, while Dallas was eighth and South Albany 10th.

Kachel said he liked how his team played together in the opener. The Bulldogs host Lebanon this Friday.

“In the past years it’s been pretty iffy on the team part. But I think this this team has really come together and is going to build something special,” Kachel said. “Everybody has the same goal and we want a state championship.”

In order to be within reach of that goal, Mehl would remind his team that it’s accomplished by improving every day and taking each game one at a time.

Looking at what he wants the squad to improve, the coach said there’s “nothing eyeball-opening” that’s at the top of the list.

“There’s little things that we need to do a better job of,” Mehl said. “Just the constant growth every single day. Taking on the challenge and getting better daily.”