Mountain West softball awards
Player of the year: Aaliyah Gaboriault, sr., Harrisburg
Coach of the year: Steve Williams, Pleasant Hill
First team
Pitchers: Bella Black, jr., Pleasant Hill; Kaya Taylor, jr., Harrisburg; Hope Ukolov, jr., Creswell
Catchers: Shyanne Fenley, sr, Pleasant Hill; Victoria Juge, sr., Elmira
Infielders: Aaliyah Gaboriault, sr., Harrisburg; Raigan Obie, jr., Pleasant Hill; Hannah Fendell, sr., Sistersl Layla Burgess, so., Elmira
First base: Chelsea McAllister, sr., Pleasant Hill
Outfielders: Kiley Campos, sr., Pleasant Hill; Ava Thomas, jr., Harrisburg; Ashelyn Sharkey, sr., Creswell; Piper Wolgamott, sr., Elmira
Utility/designated hitter: Abby Riggs, so., Siuslaw; Ella Davis, so., Sisters; Lauren Bailey, jr., Creswell
Second team
Catchers: Madison Hunsaker, so., Harrisburg; Brylee Manues, jr., Siuslaw
Infielders: Veronica Hanson, sr., Elmira; Karley Bloxham, jr., Pleasant Hill; Lizabelle Osborn, jr., Creswell; Kendall Carey, so., Pleasant Hill
First base: Lexie Smith, jr., Creswell
Outfielders: Sienna Brown, fr., Elmira; Audrey Varozza, fr., Elmira; Raegan Luiz, jr., Pleasant Hill; Kaydance Guenther, jr., La Pine
Utility/designated hitter: Lindsey Moulder, so., La Pine
Honorable mention
Infielders: Cortanie Hendry, so., La Pine; Anna Landon, sr., Sisters
First base: Tess Cudmore, fr., Harrisburg
Outfielder: Kayla Hecht, fr., Harrisburg