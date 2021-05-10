Prep golf: Tight-knit Bulldogs capture Mid-Willamette Conference title

Like all other high school sports in Oregon, the pandemic drastically altered this year’s high school golf postseason. Normally the district tournament would take place over two days, instead of this year’s single-day format.

Also, the top individuals and teams won’t advance to a traditional state tournament like they would in a typical year. Instead, the Bulldogs and a handful of other teams from the district will play in a tournament next week that isn’t sanctioned by OSAA, but is intended to pit the top 5A teams against each other.

“That became our season goal — to do as well as we possibly could there and see if we’re among those top couple of teams and can finish well there,” Boase said.

Corvallis might have been in the mix for a district title Monday if its top golfer, Cole Rueck, had been competing. Rueck, however, had committed to play in Monday’s U.S. Open Qualifier at the Willamette Valley Country Club.

Even without Rueck, the Spartans still put up a strong team showing, placing third with a 340. Zach Montage and Jaxon Wallis each finished with scores of 82, and Vance John and Henry Gold each carded an 88. Tyler Thompson had an 89.

Lebanon finished fifth with a team score of 359 and CJ Kennedy shot a team-best 86 for the Warriors. Crescent Valley placed sixth with a team score of 361 and was paced by Aidan Clark at 87. South Albany finished with 429 points and was led Carson Cordle, who shot a 93.

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.