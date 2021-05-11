Prep golf: Mercedes Marriott's big day leads Raiders to league title

Because the pandemic wiped out the spring sports season in 2020, Marriott did not get the chance to play the district meet as a freshman. She said her anxiety often starts to creep up in the days leading up to a big tournament, and that was the case this week — in large part because she wanted so badly to help her team advance to state.

But once she teed off at the first hole, that all went away.

“I’ve definitely started to try to calm my nerves and make sure to not overthink every single shot,” Marriott said. “I just tried to hit the best shot I could.”

With their team win, the Raiders qualified for the impromptu 5A state tournament that will be held at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield next week. While that will not be an OSAA sanctioned meet, it is intended to draw the top three teams from each conference meet, as well as the top-seven individuals who did not finish on a top-three team.

Corvallis finished with a team score of 405 and placed third to also secure a spot at next week's tournament. Bailey Baker led the way with a 97 while Sydney Hoffman and Julia Eldon bith carded 99s. Bailee Espinola-Crampton had a 110 and Analeigh Sims a a 113.

Lebanon did not field a full team, but A’Kalie Berry registered the top score for the Warriors at 103. West Albany also did not field a full team, but Bella Kinghorn shot a 108 for the Bulldogs. Emma Houdek competed as an individual for South Albany and shot 106.

