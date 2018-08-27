LEBANON — Ty Tomlin challenged his team after a dubious start to last Friday’s home jamboree.
Lebanon High had just been roughed up by Bend, a surprising result for a football program renowned for its physicality. The Warriors gathered around their sixth-year head coach near the team bench and received a stern message on competitiveness.
The lecture was effective.
In its second scrimmage of the evening, Lebanon outworked Thurston from the opening snap and displayed more energy, ferocity and focus on both sides of the ball. It was a glimpse of the team Tomlin believes the Warriors, ranked No. 3 in the preseason 5A coaches poll, can be this fall.
“I think we have an opportunity to be a very, very talented team,” Tomlin said. “We do have guys that know the system, so for us we are very far along with what we’ve put in offensively and defensively. That’s the major encouraging thing, but we still have a lot of physicality stuff we have to work on.”
Tomlin saw plenty of good and bad during the jamboree, Lebanon’s final tune-up before opening the season Friday night at Corvallis High.
Senior running back and linebacker Chase Miller was sharper with his assessment.
“We just have to get back after it,” Miller said. “We’re out of shape, we haven’t been running much and I’m sure (Tomlin) will put us back in shape real quick.”
Miller’s comments reflect the sky-high expectations that have become the norm at Lebanon.
The Warriors are 25-9 overall the past three seasons with three playoff appearances. In 2016, Lebanon won the Mid-Willamette Conference and 5A state title.
Through the ups and downs, Tomlin said the team’s three goals never change:
1. Be great young men
2. League title
3. State title
The Warriors have full control over the first goal, but the final two could be tougher than ever to achieve in the new 10-team MWC.
“It’s going to sort of be a toss-up with this league,” Tomlin said. “I think we’re going to be one of those teams in the mix and I think we’ll get there eventually. So yeah, (the postseason) is now our expectation on a year-to-year basis.”
Senior quarterback Colton Shepard returns to a Lebanon offense that averaged 32.8 points per game last season. Shepard, sturdily built at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, has become a better thrower and leader, Tomlin said.
Fellow seniors Chaz Daniels and Miller are the starting running backs in Lebanon’s veer attack. Keith Brown, Landon Kisling and Brock Barrett are also in the rotation.
Miller said the unique nature of Lebanon’s up-tempo, shotgun veer can keep opposing defenses from settling in.
“We’re pretty confident with the offense,” Miller said. “I mean we still miss some things, but we’ll always have each other’s backs and get it the next play.”
An athletic offensive line of Zar Grimes, Corbin Anderson, Teagan Maloney, Lane Blisseck and Tim Tuomi should open plenty of holes for the backs. Anderson and Maloney were both all-MWC honorees a season ago.
Tomlin also likes the group of receivers that includes starters Dillan Weber, Raymond Knuth and Eddy Kennedy. An improved passing game would make Lebanon’s rushing attack even more deadly.
“We can try and pretend like we’re balanced, but the statistics show and teams we play know that we are going to try and pound the rock,” Tomlin said. “We do take pride in that with those hosses up front, and we’ve got a good group this year.”
On the defensive side, Lebanon will be back in a 3-4 base scheme with several linemen rotating up front. Anderson a senior, is a two-time first-team all-MWC defensive line selection.
Three wrestlers — Miller, Brown and Kisling — are starters at linebacker while the secondary will also feature a couple two-way players in Shepard and Knuth.
“Coach (Kris) Judy does a fantastic job with our defense and the scheme,” Tomlin said. “I sort of lean on him for a lot of that stuff, and he and the defensive coaches do a great job of getting the guys ready. I think we’re going to be pretty solid there because we’ve done it for a long time and the kids understand the system and where they fit.”
Lebanon enters the season with 19 seniors, many of whom were in the program during the 2016 state title run.
The veteran group is looking to add more hardware to the school’s trophy case this fall.
“Those older guys, past guys, they set the tone,” Miller said. “And we’re just trying to finish it off.”