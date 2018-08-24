SWEET HOME — The golden era of Sweet Home High football spanned from 1983 to 1991.
The Huskies missed the playoffs just once during the nine-year span, making six trips to the state quarterfinals with two championship game appearances. Sweet Home won its first — and only — state title in 1987.
Several players from the glory days, including current head coach Dustin Nichol, now have kids in Sweet Home’s football program. With a large roster flush with talent, the 2018 Huskies are looking to match their predecessors’ achievements.
“We’re riding a little bit of a wave right now,” said Nichol, who was a senior on the title team. “There’s this generation of 1980s parents with kids coming up, and we were pretty successful. That mentality is going through the program.”
The first crest hit the varsity level a year ago when Sweet Home’s roster boasted 22 juniors and 19 seniors. The Huskies jumped from a 3-6 mark in 2016 to 8-2 last season, reaching the 4A state round of 16.
Heading into next Friday’s season opener at Marist in Eugene, Nichol said Sweet Home has 65 total kids in the program with 18 seniors and 17 juniors.
“The classes have liked football, so they just keep coming back out for it,” senior running back and defensive end Hayden McDonald said. “And I hope it keeps happening.”
Nichol attributes Sweet Home’s surge in numbers to three factors:
• Community support
• Quality youth coaching
• Talent boom from the golden era
Artificial turf was installed at Husky Field in 2015, allowing Sweet Home to avoid the mud later in the fall. Lower-income athletes have also received financial assistance.
“Our community is just wonderful,” Nichol said. “They’ve put a lot of energy and money into the kids as far as our co-curricular athletic programs.
“We’ve got great support from our parents and really good coaching at the fifth- and- sixth-grade level. I really believe that’s the foundation. It isn’t trying to get kids to come out in high school, it’s what kind of experience did the kids have when they were in grade school? And from grade school, what type of experience did they have in junior high?”
Nichol, who has been Sweet Home’s head coach since 2010, is bearing the fruits of many years of labor.
The Huskies are back with old rivals Cascade, Newport, Philomath and Stayton in the new 4A Special District 3. Sisters, which was most recently in the Sky-Em League with Sweet Home, rounds out the conference.
Of the six teams, only Sweet Home and Cascade (6-4) finished with a winning record last season. Newport (4-5), Stayton (4-5), Sisters (3-5) and Philomath (2-6) all missed out on the state round of 16.
“I don’t look at this as a new league,” Nichol said. “I’m an 80s guy, so this is kind of the old Capital. I’m excited for it because it’s kind of nostalgic for me, and the travel for us is a whole lot better.”
After giving up just 13.5 points per game last season, the Huskies will be back in their 3-5 defense this fall.
The three-man front allows Sweet Home to rest its larger linemen for offense and get more speed on the field.
“I really like it,” said McDonald, a 170-pound defensive end who relies on quickness. “I can try to get up there in the quarterback’s face and we can take the whole line with us. It gives the linebackers less responsibilities because they don’t have linemen coming to hit them.”
Sweet Home will be running a balanced, spread offense for the third consecutive season.
Quarterback Colton Smith and dangerous receiving threats Nathan Virtue and Jake Swanson are back for their senior seasons. The Huskies will have a three-headed monster in the backfield with fellow seniors McDonald, Hayden Nichol and Boe Baxter.
Dustin Nichol said the Huskies rushed for nearly 1,800 yards last season and passed for 1,600.
“The key is how our offensive line will work with the (skill position) people,” he said. “It all starts at that level.”
Dustin Nichol credited new starters David McMullen and Sevin Carson for stepping in on the offensive line.
The running backs are finding holes and Smith has received good protection in the pocket. All signs are pointing to a big year for the Huskies.
“This team has been together with this new offense for a while now, so I guess we’re getting pretty used to it,” McDonald said. “The linemen are blocking really well for all the responsibilities they have, all the play calls. It’s been going really smooth.”