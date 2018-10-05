LEBANON — Lebanon High defeated visiting Central, 41-21, on Friday night in a game which had significant implications for the state playoff race in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
Both the Warriors and Panthers entered the game with records of 3-2 in league and were in a three-way tie with Crescent Valley for third place in the MWC standings.
Lebanon sophomore Keith Brown had three rushing touchdowns in the game, including the first score of the game on a 4-yard run in the first quarter.
Central struggled with the snap on two occasions early in the game and the third miscue cost the Panthers. Stuck deep in their own territory, a shotgun snap went over the head of quarterback Kaleb Kantola and the Warriors recovered the football in the end zone to take a 13-0 lead after the extra-point attempt failed.
The Panthers tightened the game before halftime on a 34-yard pass from Kantola to Jesse Cable.
Central took the lead late in the third quarter as Kantola and Cable connected on a 3-yard scoring pass to finish off a 77-yard scoring drive.
The Warriors offense took control of the game in the fourth quarter. Lebanon went on a 75-yard scoring drive, which was kept alive by a key third-down conversion. Facing third-and-8, quarterback Colton Shepard found Eddy Kennedy with a pass over the middle for a first down. Chaz Daniels capped the drive with a 1-yard scoring run.
Lebanon went for the two-point conversion and converted as Brown ran straight up the middle as the Warriors took a 21-14 lead.
The Warriors then took their biggest gamble of the game, going for the onside kick. Lebanon recovered at midfield and on the next play Brown ran away from the Panthers defenders on a 49-yard scoring run.
After a Central drive stalled out, the Warriors stretched their lead to 35-21 on a 50-yard run by Brown.
The teams then traded late scores, with Lebanon’s Chase Miller finding the end zone on a 26-yard run in the final minute.
Lebanon (4-2) will play at South Albany (2-4) on Friday.