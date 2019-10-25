When the season began, Crescent Valley’s seniors weren’t sure if they would ever get to play a true home game again.
The Raiders’ home field has been under construction since the summer, which meant they were relegated to playing all of their home games across town at Corvallis High. With construction on the new turf surface finally finished, though, CV was able to play its senior night at its Field of Dreams on Friday.
With an energized crowd backing them, the Raiders fell just short of an epic comeback win that would have given life to their playoff hopes.
Lebanon topped CV, 35-22 to lock up its own 5A playoff spot in a tight Mid-Willamette Conference race. The Warriors (5-3, 5-3) jumped into third place with the victory, while the Raiders (3-5) fell into a messy race in the middle of the league standings and now will need to depend on other teams to lose if they hope to reach the postseason.
Trailing 21-0 at halftime, the Raiders roared back with two unanswered touchdowns to start the second half before eventually falling short.
A Raiders victory would have created a logjam for the final two playoff spots awarded to the league, but Lebanon held off a potent CV passing attack and scored on its final possession to close out the game.
“We didn’t get our hopes up that we would ever get to play here,” CV senior Walker Riney said. “Just to play one last game on the field meant the world to all of us.”
You have free articles remaining.
Brock Barrett, Landon Kisling and Brayden Currey all scored for the Warriors in the first half as their offense ran wild and their defense halted several promising CV drives. But the Raiders trimmed the lead immediately in the third quarter when Kade Hunnemuller scored a 4-yard touchdown and the Raiders then successfully completed a two-point conversion.
CV then recovered a Lebanon fumble and ran it back to the five yard line and three plays alter, Kai Garber found Riney on a fade route to make it 21-15.
“It was awesome because I feel like in our losses this year, we haven’t really had the heart that we had tonight,” Riney said. “Tonight, I saw hope in our guy's eyes. At halftime I knew we were going to come out her and go pedal to the metal. Things just didn’t go our way in the end, but our team fought hard and I love the heart that we showed tonight.”
Midway through the third quarter, Lebanon senior Jose Cabuto went down with a head injury after a helmet-to-helmet hit and stayed down for over 25 minutes while trainers and paramedics attended to him. Cabuto was eventually taken off the field via ambulance and transported to the hospital, and Tomlin said he was coherent and able to move his arms and legs.
After the injury delay, the Raiders got a huge fourth-down stop at the 1-yard line to keep the Warriors out of the endzone, but Lebanon scored two possessions later to make it 27-15 with 5:01 left in the game.
CV answered back one more time on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Garber to Riney to keep the Raiders’ hopes alive. But CV failed to recover an onside kick, Keith Brown scored on a 21-yard run to close out the game.
“We battled for four quarters,” Connor said. “It’s one of those nights where if one thing happens here or there, it’s a different ball game. We gave ourselves a chance at the end to upset them… I’m super proud of our guys, though.”