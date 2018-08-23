SCIO — Following Kyle Braa’s surprise resignation, Jim Mask opted to keep the Scio High head football coaching position in the family.
Mask, Scio’s athletic director, interviewed a handful of intriguing candidates before selecting Justin Guest to lead the program. Guest, a former star player for the Loggers, will be tasked with maintaining Scio’s status as a 3A powerhouse.
“I feel like I got so much out of high school football,” said Guest, who helped lead Scio to consecutive 2A state titles in 2009-10 under the guidance of Braa. “I had such a great relationship with my coaches and I wanted to help the kids, teach them some of the lessons and things I got out of it.”
Braa took over Scio’s program in 2007 and went 78-17 overall in eight seasons (2007-10, 2014-17) as head coach. Braa, a 2001 Scio graduate, resigned late last spring after accepting a behavioral specialist job at McKay High in Salem.
With limited time to find a replacement, Mask was pleasantly surprised by the level of interest in the position. He ended up picking Guest after considering “two or three other people that were really good, too.
“The thing about Justin was not only his familiarity with the program, but he has a real passion for the game and a desire to coach,” Mask said. “He wants to be a good football coach, and that was really important.”
As a sophomore in 2008, Guest recorded 103 tackles in Braa’s second season at the helm. The Loggers won eight games and made it all the way to the state semifinals before falling Knappa.
Guest didn’t lose another game in high school, finishing his career with a pair of 14-0 seasons and the school’s first state championships. He was a two-time 2A defensive player of the year at linebacker and an all-state offensive lineman.
“I just loved the camaraderie of being around the team and the gratification of seeing all that hard work pay off,” Guest said.
Three of Guest’s high school teammates — Coulter Mastenbroek, Darian Reger and Garrett Lanz — are on staff as assistant coaches. Sam Gray and Logan Gray, two more Scio graduates, are also helping out.
“I couldn’t do it without those guys,” Guest said. “I feel like we have all the pieces. Darian is more of the Xs and Os type while Garrett and Coulter bring that energy and excitement every day.”
Guest was on Braa’s staff for two seasons before landing the head job.
Braa passed along some advice to his former player, prepping Guest for a future in coaching.
“He certainly didn’t know he was leaving here, but he knew I wanted to be a head coach some day,” Guest day. “He was just trying to take me through the process from football, how to handle the kids and the parents.”
Guest refuses to label 2018 as a rebuilding year for the Loggers, who finished 9-2 last season while reaching the 3A semifinals. Scio must replace 12 departed seniors, including Dru Cook (first-team all-state running back), Jacob Lowther (first-team all-state offensive line), Nathan Yoder (second-team all-state offensive line) and Brody Foster (honorable mention all-state defensive back).
The Loggers do return a trio of senior standouts in running back/defensive lineman Riley Zimmerman, running back/linebacker Adam Stratemeyer and lineman Garrett Wallen. Guest praised Zimmerman and Stratemeyer for their leadership during fall camp.
“They are there every day at weights, they are jumping in giving help,” Guest said. “If they see a kid doing something wrong, they are the first ones to hop in and fix it. They are iron men who never get tired and always keep the mental game up.”
When asked if Scio will keep running its vaunted double-wing offense, Guest said “we’ll have to see.” The defense will feature many guys at new positions when the Loggers open the season Aug. 31 at Molalla.
“We just have a lot of guys that are learning so it’s been a slower start, but they are really picking it up,” Guest said. “And they have a great attitude and are made of the right stuff. I think we’re going to have a great year.”