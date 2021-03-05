Prep football: Coiner's big moment propels young Raiders to comeback win

“After 15 months, we were all really hungry to be out here,” South Albany coach Jeff Louber said. “As soon as the game started and we could hear the pads popping, we saw big smiles on all of the kids’ faces. It totally made the wait worth it. I was really proud of our effort out there. I felt like we were able to get a little push when we needed to throughout the night.”

CV finally got the big moment it had been waiting for in the fourth quarter, when a group of players strip-sacked South quarterback Kaden Younger and Austin Dalton recovered the fumble. The Raiders then went 39 yards over nine plays and scored on a 12-yard run from junior quarterback Landon Parker.

“We finally got it going with the run-read,” Parker said. “We just noticed that their defensive end was really crashing. I just used my speed to get to the end. … Right after we scored that, it felt like, ‘Okay, we have some momentum now, we can do something with this.’”

That set the stage for the Raiders’ defensive stand, and Coiner’s big moment.