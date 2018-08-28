West Albany High is back in 5A and primed to make some noise.
After four years of middling results at the 6A level, the Bulldogs have been reunited with historic football rivals South Albany, Lebanon, Corvallis and Crescent Valley in the Mid-Willamette Conference. League play — and the 2018 season — begins Friday night at McKay in Salem.
“Yeah, I’m excited,” West senior Cassius McGinty said. “We went to middle school with some of those kids, so it’ll be good getting back to having games against teams that are near us.”
The Bulldogs made two postseason appearances from 2014-17 while competing in the 6A Greater Valley Conference but were just 16-23 overall.
A charter member of the MWC, West went 88-13 with six conference titles in eight seasons as a 5A school. The Bulldogs won back-to-back state championships in 2007-08 and captured another in 2013.
“We could go through all those teams in that old (league) and we’ve had a lot of really good games against those guys,” fifth-year West coach Brian Mehl said. Mehl previous served as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator under Randy Nyquist.
“It’s nice to kind of reconnect. All these kids played each other in youth sports and it was unfortunate because just like that, it was gone. So it’s nice we can get back together and play in that league, because it was a league we always liked being a part of.”
The Bulldogs enter the season ranked fifth in the 5A preseason coaches poll. Four other MWC teams — No. 3 Lebanon, T-No. 6 Silverton, T-No. 6 CV and No. 10 Central — also cracked the top 10.
West has gotten off to 4-1 starts in each of the past two years and struggled down the stretch. The Bulldogs dropped their final four games in 2016 to miss the playoffs and closed last season on a five-game skid.
Back-loaded schedules and injuries were part of the problem, but McGinty believes another factor was at play.
“How hard we work before the season,” he said. “Last year and the years before, we hadn’t done the conditioning and we didn’t get as ready in the weight room as we have this year. I feel like as a team we are more fit and are going to be more prepared.”
West has an ongoing battle at quarterback between junior Carson Van Dyke and sophomore Luke Killinger.
The undersized Van Dyke (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) had a successful 2017 season with the JV squad while Killinger brings more athleticism to the position. Mehl said the competition to replace departed starter Nick Fleetwood is relatively even.
“Both are very capable,” Mehl said. “The cool thing with (Van Dyke) is he wants to be the best, wants to be great and is itching at ways to get better. … (Killinger) has those measurables you look for in an athlete, 6-1, 6-2, runs well, lanky, and as a head coach I just love how calm he is. His ability to compete and be calm is something that separates him from a lot of guys at the position.”
McGinty, Porter Phillips, Hunter Crosswhite and Zach Cehrs are all candidates to get carries in West’s diverse offense. Blake Bowers and Gabe Jacques will be the primary fullbacks.
Senior Myles Westberg, a three-year varsity player, was an honorable mention all-GVC pick at receiver last season. Mehl also felt that fellow receivers Connor Wolfe and Jared Johannesen had strong fall camps.
On the offensive line, West has plenty of size but lacks varsity experience.
“We finally have a line that looks like an offensive line compared to the last couple years where we were really, really small,” Mehl said. “So that is good to see. Most of the kids are young, but they have the ability to be good and they played a lot of JV last year, so we are hopefully they will keep clicking.”
The Bulldogs will again run a base defense with an odd front and three or four linebackers depending on the matchup.
Eli McSpaden (linebacker) and McGinty (safety) were both all-GVC honorable mention recipients a season ago. McGinty believes the defense will take a big step forward this season.
“You can see it with the way we’re flying around, everybody is getting to the football,” he said. “We are playing very differently as a whole team.”
Added Mehl: “We think we have a defense that can compete at a very high level against anybody we play. We are as strong on defense as we’ve been since 2014 … and this group has every chance of being as good or better than that group.”
Expectations are understandably high for the Bulldogs as they return to the MWC.
West is once again a prime contender, but the team doesn’t appear to be reading the headlines.
“We’re not worried about what anybody else is talking about, what everybody else thinks,” McGinty said. “We definitely have big goals, but we’re just going to go out here against McKay and see what we have.”