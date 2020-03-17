Final season cut short for Lebanon seniors after four years filled with success

When the Lebanon girls basketball team emerged with a win over Corvallis at the state tournament last week, its seniors had no idea they would be playing their final high school game.

The Warriors’ 49-33 victory in the 5A consolation semifinal meant that their season would be extended for one more game — and it also guaranteed their first top-six finish at state since 2014. After the game, Lebanon senior post Taylor Edwards described why the win was so important, even after her team had already been eliminated from title contention.

“I love this team and I just want to play as long as we can,” Edwards said.

The next day, though, she and her teammates found out that their season had ended in unceremonious fashion. Less than 24 hours before the Warriors were set to play Churchill for fourth place, the Oregon School Activities Association announced that it was canceling the remainder of all winter championships to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As a result, Lebanon’s four seniors, like so many other athletes across the country, were robbed of a sense of finality.