EUGENE — The East Linn Christian Academy boys placed fourth in the 2A/1A team standings at Saturday's state cross-country meet at Lane Community College
Senior Jedaiah Wasson led the way for the Eagles, placing second in a time of 16 minutes, 15 seconds. Tim Stevens of Union/Cove won the race in 15:33.
The key move for ELCA might have been made by sophomore Brandon Williams, who finished strong and placed 13th overall.
“He was in 23rd with a mile to go,” said ELCA coach Kellen Peters. “He passed a lot of guys the last mile. Mentally, it’s a lot easier to go when you’re passing guys the last mile than if you’re getting passed and trying to hold on. He ran the race plan perfectly.”
Williams said the experience of running at state last year as a freshman helped him be more confident on the course.
“I was trying to get top 10 but I couldn’t kick it in enough at the end,” Williams said. “Knowing how close I was to top 10 will make me push harder next year.”
Senior LR Burns finished in 29th overall in 18:04 with sophomore teammate Ethan Slayden right behind him in 18:07.
Freshman Caleb Rickman rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, placing 60th in 19:01.
While the Eagles will lose Wasson, one of the top runners in the state over the past few seasons, they return a promising core of freshmen and sophomores.
“They’re young. Learning how to race a 5K, for most of them, freshman and sophomores, has been the big key,” Peters said. “They’ve learned, they’ve trusted the system, put in the training and it’s going to pay off in the end. Today, they stuck to the plan and ran well.”
Wasson placed fourth at state as a junior, 11th as a sophomore and 26th as a freshman. He had hopes of winning a title as a senior, but Stevens put up the second-best time of the day, regardless of classification.
Wasson said the early pace was faster than he preferred, but he had no choice but to match it and not let Stevens get away.
“It ended up being smoking fast again like it was last year. I was hoping to go sub-16, but I’m happy with the place I got and that’s really what matters,” Wasson said. “I wanted to win but Tim Stevens just ran a hell of a race. He ran really, really well.”
3A boys
Harrisburg finished seventh in the 3A boys meet.
The Eagles were led by Tad Christansen, who finished in 18 minutes, 13 seconds. Austin Brock was 32nd in 18:34 and Shae Neuschwander was 36th in 18:45.
Bridger Martin was 45th in 19:13.
3A/2A/1A girls
Central Linn was eighth and Santiam Christian 12th in the 3A/2A/1A girls meet.
Jessica Neal came in 14th for the Cobras with a time of 20:23. Jenna Neal was not far behind, finishing in 17th with a time of 20:35.
Yarabett White was 41st in 22:06.
SC was led by Ann Livingston, who placed 46th in 22:28. Teammate Keilana Oxenrider was 52nd in 22:47.