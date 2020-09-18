Champions of the decade: A talented group of underclassmen helped Corvallis capture its first XC state title

“It’s really exciting,” Nason said after the race. “I’m really glad my teammates could also be up on that podium with me. Even the ones who weren't up there ran an awesome race today.”

North Salem, which proved to be Corvallis’s toughest Mid-Willamette Conference rival throughout the season, took third and finished just seven points behind the Spartans. For much of the race, it appeared that the Vikings might take the team title.

But a strong finish from a trio of Corvallis freshman helped the Spartans take control of the team race. Ava Betts took eighth in 18:35.50, Avery Nason finished 10th in 18:48.90 and Ronja Soares placed 14th in 19:00.50.

“Most of us were on the same middle school team,” Avery Nason said of Corvallis’ freshman core. “We’ve run together a lot before.”

Sophomore Vivienne McFarland Price rounded out the scoring with a 37th-place finish, while Olivia Dever and Kaia Anspacher took 41st and 55th respectively.

“It’s just crazy,” Betts said. “We never imagined this at the beginning of the season. We didn’t even think about it until the weeks leading up to districts and then it started to get more serious.”

