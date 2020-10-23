Champions of the decade: West Albany volleyball dominant in back-to-back state title run

“It’s amazing because any one of our kids can have the match of the night and be a star out there and do amazing things,” Bulldogs coach Kelli Backer said. “The fact that everybody else can be happy for them says a lot about our team.”

The Bulldogs rolled in state playoff matches on their way to facing Churchill, allowing 25 total points to Ashland, 39 to Lebanon and 44 to Marshfield.

Stephens was the 5A player of the year and a unanimous first-team all-state tournament selection. Rund, then a sophomore, made the all-state and all-tournament first teams.

Junior Haley Wells made the all-state first team and junior Marandah Boeder the second team. Senior Amber Parker made the all-tournament second team.

West didn’t skip a beat in 2013 despite losing Stephens to graduation.

The Bulldogs went 27-3 and again went undefeated against 5A teams, capping the season with a three-set sweep of Willamette, 25-21, 25-11, 25-15.

“We had to redeem ourselves, and it was intense,” Rund said of her team’s 2012 run to a title. “And then this year, in my head, we were kind of a shoo-in. Not to sound cocky or anything, but I was expecting to win.”