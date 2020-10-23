Champions of the decade: West Albany volleyball dominant in back-to-back state title run

West Albany High was just a few points from a 5A volleyball state title in 2011, jumping ahead 2-0 in a best-of-five championship match with Summit before losing three straight sets.
The Bulldogs had to wait just one year for their next opportunity for the program’s first title. West went on to leave no doubt in 2012 and 2013.
Tani Stephens and Payton Rund were state players of the year in a pair of dominant seasons.
The four-set win against Churchill in the 2012 title match completed a five-year run in which West finished one place better each season at the 5A state tournament to finish on top.
West finished the season at 28-1, with the only loss coming against 6A champion Jesuit. The Bulldogs defeated the Crusaders before that loss.
West dropped just two sets to 5A opponents all season. The second came against Churchill in the championship match. The Bulldogs rebounded from a second-set loss to win 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, 25-14.
Stephens, a senior who went on to play at Washington State, was West Albany’s star at setter and outside hitter. But the Bulldogs proved against Churchill that they were a well-rounded team.
Whitney Webster, a junior middle blocker, finished with five kills, one assist, one dig, one solo block and three block assists. Much of her production came in the final two sets.
“It’s amazing because any one of our kids can have the match of the night and be a star out there and do amazing things,” Bulldogs coach Kelli Backer said. “The fact that everybody else can be happy for them says a lot about our team.”
The Bulldogs rolled in state playoff matches on their way to facing Churchill, allowing 25 total points to Ashland, 39 to Lebanon and 44 to Marshfield.
Stephens was the 5A player of the year and a unanimous first-team all-state tournament selection. Rund, then a sophomore, made the all-state and all-tournament first teams.
Junior Haley Wells made the all-state first team and junior Marandah Boeder the second team. Senior Amber Parker made the all-tournament second team.
West didn’t skip a beat in 2013 despite losing Stephens to graduation.
The Bulldogs went 27-3 and again went undefeated against 5A teams, capping the season with a three-set sweep of Willamette, 25-21, 25-11, 25-15.
“We had to redeem ourselves, and it was intense,” Rund said of her team’s 2012 run to a title. “And then this year, in my head, we were kind of a shoo-in. Not to sound cocky or anything, but I was expecting to win.”
All three of West’s losses came against 6A foes, two to state runner-up Central Catholic and the other to third-place Jesuit.
Rund was the 5A state player of the year and Backer the coach of the year. Rund would later play collegiately at St. Mary’s and Florida State.
Boeder joined Rund on the all-state and all-tournament first teams. Webster and Wells were named to both second teams.
The Bulldogs’ first and only set loss to a 5A team all season came against Bend in the semifinals.
“We talked about what we did last night in our pregame speech tonight, and how that is going to make us better,” Backer said of the Bend match after her team won the championship. “These girls were focused on their mission. They wanted that second title.”
A year later, the Bulldogs finished third in the 6A state tournament. Rund was the lone unanimous selection to the all-tournament first team.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!