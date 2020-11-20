Champions of the decade: Top performers carry Spartans to five straight girls tennis titles

Anna Kern had to work for her third title, getting past West Albany’s Ceanne Elliott 6-3, 6-2. Lipscomb was third.

Forester and McGough made short work of their North Bend opponents to repeat in the doubles final, 6-1 and 6-1. They allowed just five games in four tournament matches.

All the top players from 2019 title team are now gone to graduation, bringing an added challenge to continue the dynasty when the program returns to the court.

“The biggest key I wanted to make was that to take an individual sport and make the girls understand they were still a team,” Keim said of her team. “I always said if they could start feeling more ownership toward the team, and not worry so much about their own personal game, they play harder, they play tougher. Because they’re not just doing it for themselves any more, they’re doing it for those team points.”

Added Lipscomb, a 2020 graduate: “It’s definitely a legacy that we’re just kind of trying to continue. It’s really cool to have such a talented program to be a part of and to help that program continue. And just to get the opportunity to work with so many really talented and motivated players is really cool.”

