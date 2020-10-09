Champions of the decade: Three frontrunners lead Sweet Home girls swimming to three state titles

It was the first team title for the school’s girls program.

“If you don’t have the talent at this level, and kids that are willing to swim year-round then you’re not going to get it. There’s too many out there,” longtime coach Doug Peargin said. “They have given up a lot, a lot of dances, a lot of dates, and parents that have given up a lot to come to stuff for them. This is their paycheck.”

The 2017 state meet was a dominant one for Sweet Home with a 41-point margin over runner-up North Bend.

Four different athletes — Davis, Yon, Coats and Hager — combined to win six individual races and Davis, Hager and Yon were all on two winning relays. In all, the Huskies had 12 total finals entries from seven swimmers plus the three relays.

Sweet Home swept the team titles with the boys also getting a state championship.

“It’s really humbling for all of us. I think it’s really exciting. Everybody was just so happy and pleased,” Yon said. “We really felt the team atmosphere here and at districts and we were all so excited.”

The Huskies bounced back from another second-place team finish in 2018 to get one more team title under Peargin in 2019.