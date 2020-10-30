Champions of the decade: Raiders make their mark in 5A girls swimming

Crescent Valley High only solidified its spot as one of the top 5A girls swimming programs in the state during the 10-season span that ended last winter.
The Raiders won the state championship in 2011, capping a stretch of five straight titles from the birth of the 5A classification in the 2006-07 school year as the sports moved from two to three divisions under the Oregon School Activities Association.
Mentored by longtime head coach Rex Watkins, the program finished runner-up to a dominant Bend squad in 2017 and 2018 before coming back to win state again the past two seasons.
In 2011, Lauren Allen and Erika Twenge led the way with two individual wins, Allen in the 100- and 200-yard freestyles and Twenge in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
The team of Veronica Twenge, Erika Twenge, Meredith Wells and Erin Schoper opened the finals with a win in the 200 medley relay. The group of Schoper, Dana Buck, Allen and Wells finished the finals by taking the 400 freestyle relay.
The Raiders were also second in the 200 freestyle relay.
"It's pretty exciting," said Schoper, a senior captain also on the 200 freestyle relay. "Definitely it's a team effort. We know we have to pull through for each other and everyone has been real supportive of each other all year."
Crescent Valley barged through its five-year title run without much competition.
The Raiders finished 35 points ahead of rival and second-place Corvallis in 2011. The average winning margin in the five seasons was 43.6. The 61-point margin in 2008 remains the largest among all classifications since 1994.
CV proved to be in full control of the 2019 and 2020 5A state championships when the dust settled. With three different individual champions each season, the Raiders won in 2019 by 30 points over West Albany and by 25 against Churchill this year.
Paula Lomonaco was a double winner in 2019 in the 100 and 200 freestyles, as was Francesca Criscione in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle. Sarah Cordier added a win in the 200 individual medley and a second behind Criscione in the 500 freestyle.
The 200 medley relay team of M’Kenzie Drill, Cordier, Criscione and Lomonaco was first. The Raiders took second in the other two relays, which both included Lauren Cordier.
“It’s special for the girls, that’s for sure,” Watkins said. “This was our goal in the beginning of the season and they marched toward it all season. They did what they were supposed to do and I’m really proud of them.”
Criscione and Lomonaco, both 2020 seniors, went out on top last February as they led Crescent Valley to a repeat state title.
Both were again two-time winners, Criscione in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and Lomonaco in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Both also had legs on the winning 400 freestyle relay and second-place 200 medley relay.
“I knew that I needed to work on my stroke and the power of it,” Lomonaco said of her battle with Churchill freshman Kelsey Wasikowski in the 100 freestyle, which Lomonaco won by six-tenths of a second. “The first 50 she was right with me and then I started pulling away with that turn underwater. I knew she had a good one so I tried to improve mine as well.”
The Raiders lost Sarah Cordier to graduation the year before, but freshman Vivi Criscione filled some big shoes with a strong performance at state. She won the 500 freestyle, was third in the 100 breaststroke and swam legs on the same two relays as the others listed above.
Joining her on the meet-ending winning relay along with the others was freshman Viola Teglassy. Lauren Cordier, a junior, was on both runner-up relays.
The Raiders also finished fourth at state in 2012 and 2016 to take home team trophies.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!