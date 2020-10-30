Champions of the decade: Raiders make their mark in 5A girls swimming

Crescent Valley barged through its five-year title run without much competition.

The Raiders finished 35 points ahead of rival and second-place Corvallis in 2011. The average winning margin in the five seasons was 43.6. The 61-point margin in 2008 remains the largest among all classifications since 1994.

CV proved to be in full control of the 2019 and 2020 5A state championships when the dust settled. With three different individual champions each season, the Raiders won in 2019 by 30 points over West Albany and by 25 against Churchill this year.

Paula Lomonaco was a double winner in 2019 in the 100 and 200 freestyles, as was Francesca Criscione in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle. Sarah Cordier added a win in the 200 individual medley and a second behind Criscione in the 500 freestyle.

The 200 medley relay team of M’Kenzie Drill, Cordier, Criscione and Lomonaco was first. The Raiders took second in the other two relays, which both included Lauren Cordier.

“It’s special for the girls, that’s for sure,” Watkins said. “This was our goal in the beginning of the season and they marched toward it all season. They did what they were supposed to do and I’m really proud of them.”