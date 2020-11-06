Champions of the decade: Central Linn dominates 2A/1A boys track and field for five years

Central Linn High dominated the 2A boys track and field division between 2011 and 2015, showcasing its individual talent and depth to claim five straight state championships.

Led by coach Mike Day, the Cobras had nine different athletes win individual titles in that stretch.

DiSean Hernandez won six and Mark LaCoste five with each covering three different events. Hernandez was a two-time winner in the 200 meters, long jump and triple jump. LaCoste won three times in the 110 hurdles and once in the 200 and 300 hurdles.

Josue Avilez won three 100 titles and Trever Walker won the shot put three times. Joseph Ewers (1,500, 3,000) also won three titles and Scott LaCoste (100, 200) two. Zach Holloway (1,500), Oliver Meyr (high jump) and Kavic Belcastro (pole vault) were one-time winners in that five-year run, giving their school 25 titles in five seasons.

“Coach (Day) always tells us that if we want it as bad as we say we want it, we have to go out and get it,” Hernandez said at the 2015 state meet. “We can’t just expect to walk out there and have someone say, ‘Here is your trophy.’ It’s never that easy and it never will be that easy for any team, no matter who they are.