Central Linn replaces condemned track

“Our booster club has done a great job of coming out and clearing away glass, clearing away gravel, moving gravel wherever it needs to be,” Day said. “The community has come in and done all this prep work for us.”

Among the tasks they have completed is installing new drainage tiles around the field. Drainage has been a problem for years and Day believes that has been fixed and the field will drain properly down to Spoon Creek.

Glenn said the Cobra Boosters are still seeking donations to help finish up the final part of the project. A fence is going to be installed around the stadium to protect the surface and projects such as the pole vault pit and discus ring still need to be completed.

The school also needs to purchase more than 100 hurdles at a cost of more than $100 each, as well as an automated timing system.

“They’re small things but they add up,” Day said.

Among the volunteers this summer have been several members of the track teams who never got to experience a home meet. As these former athletes discussed how cool it would be for the school to once again host meets, an idea was born.

“We should do an alumni track meet. Invite everyone who never got to run on this track,” Day said.