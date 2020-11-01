Central Linn boys dominate 2A/1A boys track and field for five years

Central Linn boys track and field dominated the 2A division between 2011 and 2015, showcasing its individual talent and depth to claim five straight state championships.
Led by coach Mike Day, the Cobras had nine different athletes win individual titles in that stretch.
DiSean Hernandez won six and Mark LaCoste five with each covering three different events. Hernandez was a two-time winner in the 200 meters, long jump and triple jump. LaCoste won three times in the 110 hurdles and once in the 200 and 300 hurdles.
Josue Avilez won three 100 titles and Trever Walker won the shot put three times. Joseph Ewers (1,500, 3,000) also won three titles and Scott LaCoste (100, 200) two. Zach Holloway (1,500), Oliver Meyr (high jump) and Kavic Belcastro (pole vault) were one-time winners in that five-year run, giving their school 25 titles in five seasons.
“Coach (Day) always tells us that if we want it as bad as we say we want it, we have to go out and get it,” Hernandez said at the 2015 state meet. “We can’t just expect to walk out there and have someone say, ‘Here is your trophy.’ It’s never that easy and it never will be that easy for any team, no matter who they are.
“There’s no better feeling in the world than to know that we all put in our best effort and came out on top. That’s the best feeling, period.”
All accomplished with a home track that couldn’t host meets because of its poor state.
Central Linn was strong as individuals, but its constant was the 4x100 relay, where the Cobras got the baton around the track to win a state championship each year.
Avilez and Tate Barnes were both on four of those relays and Mark LaCoste three. Jeremiah Wyne, Belcastro, and Hernandez were on two of the teams, and Scott LaCoste, Peter Meyr and Braden Nightingale one each.
The team of Wyne, Avilez, Mark LaCoste and Scott LaCoste set the 2A all-time short relay record of 43.39 seconds during the 2011 regular season.
Central Linn also has the second- and third-best times in the history of the classification with a 43.40 in 2014 and 43.49 in 2013. Avliez and Barnes were on both those teams.
The Cobras also left their marks with 2A state meet records that still stand from Scott LaCoste in the 200 (22.63, 2011), Ewers in the 3,000 (8:42.4, 2012), Walker in the shot put (56-6, 2013) and Hernandez in the long jump (22-5½). Ewers’ time in No. 4 in 2A history, while Walker’s marks is sixth.
Belcastro’s 16-1 pole vault mark set in 2015 is second on the 2A all-time list.
As a junior in 2013, Avilez said it was easy to work with so many high-level teammates around him.
“It makes practice better. You gain momentum and it keeps pulling and pulling and pulling,” he said. “That’s a great thing to have. It makes competing more fun.”
Central Linn was most dominant at state in 2011, winning seven of 17 events, scoring 110 points and finishing 46 points better than runner-up Enterprise. The Outlaws finished second to the Cobras for the next three seasons as well, with the closest margin coming in 2014 at 87-79. Central Linn closed its title run in 2015 with 65 points, 20 ahead of second-place Crow.
The Cobras won seven events in 2012, five in 2013 and 2015 and six in 2014.
In 2013, Central Linn equaled the school’s run of three straight boys track and field team titles accomplished between 1969 and 1971. Those earlier teams had stars including Tinker Hatfield, a pole vault, hurdles and sprint standout.Josue
