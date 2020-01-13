Prep roundup: Harrisburg girls down La Pine

The Harrisburg girls basketball team rolled to a 43-18 Mountain Valley Conference home win against La Pine.

The Eagles jumped out to a 23-7 lead at the half.

Hailee Johnson led Harrisburg with 15 points and Mya Langley added 13 points.

Harrisburg (13-2) travels to Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.

Boys

The Eagles fell short in a 46-37 home Mountain Valley Conference loss to La Pine.

The Eagles were led by Tyler Thompson with 23 points.

Harrisburg (9-6) plays at Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.

