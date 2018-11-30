Try 1 month for 99¢
HOOD RIVER — The South Albany boys basketball team won its season opener on Friday by edging Hood River Valley 58-45.

Arbey Mercado led the RedHawks with 19 points; Sam Myers added 12. They were the only players in double figures.

The RedHawks (1-0) conclude their road trip to the Columbia River Gorge at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they face The Dalles. 

The Dalles 63, Lebanon 49

THE DALLES — The Dalles topped Lebanon in the Warriors' season opener. Lebanon (0-1) plays at Hood River Valley at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in its next game. 

Eagle Point 45, Crescent Valley 43

WILSONVILLE — The Raiders lost a heartbreaker in the opening round of the  Wilsonville Invitational Tournament.

CV (0-2) plays a to-be-determined opponent at the tournament on Saturday.

Monroe 69, North Douglas 66

ELKTON — The Dragons evened their record at 1-1 by topping North Douglas at the Elkton Tip-Off Classic. Zach Young led the Dragons with 38 points.

Monroe plays Elkton at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship. 

Sweet Home 66, Harrisburg 30

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home remained unbeaten with the nonleague win over 3A Harrisburg.

The Huskies (2-0) host North Marion on Tuesday and Harrisburg (1-1) plays at Oakridge on Monday in each team's next game.

Santiam 41, East Linn Christian 30

LEBANON — The Eagles fell in the opening round of their Silver Cross Tournament. ELC (0-2) plays Mapleton on Saturday in the third-place game.

Girls basketball

ELKTON — Monroe rolled to a 49-24 win against North Douglas at the Elkton Tip-Off Classic. The Dragons (2-0) held North Douglas to 15 points through the first three quarters.

“That’s pretty good defense,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said.

Kyndal Martin led the Dragons with 21 points and Chloe May added nine. Monroe takes on Elkton at 4 p.m. Saturday.

West Albany 74, Sandy 28

SANDY — The Bulldogs remained unbeaten on the season thanks to victory over the Pioneers. 

West Albany (2-0) hosts Oakland (CA) on Thursday. 

Lebanon 68, Ridgeview 50

REDMOND — The Warriors opened their season with a win over the Ravens. 

Ellie Croco led the way for the Warriors, tallying 29 points to lead all scorers. Mary Workman added 13 and Paige Wombacher 12.

Lebanon (1-0) hosts Milwaukee on Tuesday. 

Harrisburg 60, Sweet Home 26

SWEET HOME — The 3A Eagles evened their record at 1-1 with the road victory over 4A Sweet Home. 

Harrisburg plays at Oakridge on Monday in its next game. Sweet Home (0-2) plays Sutherlin at the Harrisburg Tournament on Dec. 6 in its next start.

Central Linn 33, City Christian 27

HALSEY — The Cobras prevailed in the nonleague game. Gracie Robb had 10 points, seven steals and six rebounds and Jessica Neal added seven points and five steals. 

Central Linn (2-0) hosts Waldport at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in its next game.

Philomath 65, Junction City 52

JUNCTION CITY — The Warriors opened up their season with a win over the Tigers.

Sage Kramer led the way for Philomath with 28 points. Lauren Berklund added 10. Emma Pankalla and Mia Rust had nine apiece.

Philomath (1-0) travels to Banks on Tuesday.

Santiam Christian 76, Scio 36

SCIO — Santiam Christian rebounded from an opening-night loss by topping the Loggers in the nonleague game. 

SC (1-1) plays a Portland Adventist on Tuesday and Scio (0-2) is at Gervais on Wednesday in teach team's next game. 

Colton 62, Jefferson 28

COLTON – The Lions couldn’t match the Vikings’ offense as they dropped their first game of the season.

Jefferson (1-1) hosts Taft on Tuesday.

