MONROE — The Monroe girls basketball team opened the season by defeating Harrisburg 59-36 in a nonleague game at MHS.
Monroe settled in after a slow start to pull away for the win.
The Dragons (1-0) led 24-20 at the half before hitting their stride.
“We really settled down in the second half,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said.
Mirtha Lopez, Chloe May and Laura Young all scored 11 points and Kyndal Martin added seven steals and six points.
“That’s what we were shooting for,” Parker said. “We wanted to be balanced.”
Monroe (1-0) faces North Douglas at the Elkton Tip-Off Tournament on Friday in its next game. Harrisburg (0-1) plays at Sweet Home on Friday.
West Albany 67, Willamette 55
The Bulldogs opened their season in impressive fashion with the win over the visiting Wolverines. WAHS (1-0) plays at Sandy on Friday in its next game.
Marist 58, Corvallis 54
EUGENE — Marist edged the Spartans in each team's season opener.
Jordan Taylor had 14 points, Anna Dazey had 13 points, Elka Prechel 12 points and Ruby Krebs 10 points for the Spartans, who host North Marion on Monday in their home opener.
Jefferson 57, Gaston 23
JEFFERSON — Maddie Wusstig scored 14 points to lead the Lions in their season opener. Lilly Courtney added 13 points and Kayla Bruce had 10.
Jefferson plays at Colton on Friday in its next game.
Salem Academy 66, Sweet Home 15
SALEM — The Huskies were no match for Salem Academy in their season opener. Sweet Home hosts Harrisburg on Friday in its next game.
Central Linn 50, Willamette Valley Christian 43
HALSEY — The Cobras topped their 1A opponents to win their season opener. Colleen McLaughlin had 18 points, Jessica Neal 17 to lead Central Linn.
The Cobras host City Christian on Friday in its next game.
Clatskanie 60, Santiam Christian 35
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles dropped their home opener to visiting Clatskanie. SC travels to Scio on Friday in its next game.
Chemawa 44, East Linn Christian 40
LEBANON — The Eagles fell to Chemawa in their season opener. ELC hosts Santiam at 6 p.m. Friday in its Silver Cross Tournament in its next game.
Boys basketball
EUGENE — The West Albany boys basketball team fell 74-54 to Willamette on Wednesday in its season opener.
Cassius McGinty had 12 points and Koby Ruiz added 11 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 37-21 at halftime and 55-32 heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs open their home season at 6 p.m. Saturday by hosting Sandy at WAHS.
Thurston 69, Crescent Valley 33
The Raiders fell to the defending 5A state champions in their season opener. Wes Raab had 13 points and Cam Sanders eight rebounds to pace CV.
Thurston returns its top players from its title team and the Raiders have only two returnees from 2017-18, and that was a bad combination on Wednesday.
"We lack experience and we've had some players miss practice time," CV coach Mike Stair said. "We are behind where we need to be," and thus were vulnerable to an outstanding team like the Colts.
CV plays Eagle Point at the Wilsonville Invitational Tournament on Friday in its next game.
Santiam Christian 78, Clatskanie 42
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles opened their 2018-19 season with a victory over Clatskanie.
Zach Baugher led the way for SC as he tallied a double-double; scoring 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Ben Galceran added 15, while Josh Baugher and Joe Maqatish each had 10.
Santiam Christian (1-0) travels to Scio on Friday.
Central Linn 83, Willamette Valley Christian 37
HALSEY — The Cobras opened their season with a win over Willamette Valley Christian in non-league action.
Central Linn (1-0) hosts Waldport on Monday.
Chemawa 44, East Linn Christian 36
KEIZER— Chemewa held off ELC in the season opener for both 2A teams. ELC hosts Santiam at 7:30 p.m. Friday in its Silver Cross Tournament in its next game.
Jefferson 57, Gaston 54
JEFFERSON – The Lions sneaked past the Greyhounds in both teams’ season opener.
Jefferson was led by Diego Rodriguez and Leon Romo who each had 14, and Jayden Erickson added 12. Jefferson (1-0) travels to Colton on Friday.
Sweet Home 66, Salem Academy 53
SALEM — The Huskies prevailed over Salem Academy in their season opener. Sweet Home hosts 3A Harrisburg on Friday in its next game.