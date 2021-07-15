Prep basketball: After standout basketball career at South, Isaiah Gilliam signs with Clackamas Community College to continue playing

He opted to come home to finish up his academic senior year, and soon after, the OSAA laid out a plan for a 2021 basketball season. In that sense, things could not have worked out any better for Gilliam; he got to work on his game in the winter months against quality opponents in California, and would still get his senior season at South.

But he was returning to a team that was entirely different from the one he had taken the floor with at Gill Coliseum in March 2020 during South’s last game before the pandemic.

“There were no players left from the team I first played with when I moved to Oregon in the seventh grade,” Gilliam said. “I was the only one from my grade, all the guys I grew up playing with were gone.”

Rather than focus on the difficulties of being South’s lone varsity returner, Gilliam embraced the leadership aspect of his role and also enjoyed the opportunity to play with and mentor his younger brother, DeShawn.

Isaiah and DeShawn had been dreaming about the opportunity to play together since they were little kids, and Isaiah made sure to make the most of every moment he and his brother had in the gym together.

“I think he’s gonna be way better than I ever was,” Isaiah Gilliam said. “It’s exciting to see. That’s just all I want for him. I gave him a hard time this season, and he was definitely mad at me at some points. But he knows it was all love and I just want him to be the best player he can be.”

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.