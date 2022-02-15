High school girls basketball: Spartans down rival Raiders, 49-43

The rivalry game between Crescent Valley High and Corvallis High on Tuesday night was a classic battle of inside versus outside.

The Raiders dominated in the paint, but the Spartans overcame their size disadvantage with a barrage of 3-pointers in a 49-43 victory in the Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

Corvallis High, ranked eighth in this week’s 5A coaches poll, made 11 of 30 3-point attempts to score 33 points from beyond the arc. Junior guard Ava Prechel scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and sophomore guard Taylor Brasfield made four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points.

The Raiders (15-6, 10-2 MWC) made two 3-pointers in the contest.

“It’s so fun. When girls make it, everybody gets energy and it builds you up, makes you want to play harder,” Brasfield said of the Spartans’ 3-point attack.

Corvallis High coach Dan Miller said this style suits the team’s current roster, which does not include a player taller than 5-foot-11.

“With our size, we think it’s tough for teams to match up with us athletically and get out and run up and down with us a little bit. And our girls are tough. You saw Olivia Mackey take two charges. That was a game-changer for us,” Miller said.

Corvallis (15-6, 9-3) relied on its outside shooting to build a 38-32 lead entering the fourth quarter. The third-ranked Raiders fought back with an 11-2 run to take 3-point lead with 2 minutes left to play and it looked like the home squad had regained the advantage.

Crescent Valley’s freshman center Taelyn Bentley led the rally, scoring nine of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

But sophomore Holland Jensen hit a 3-pointer for the Spartans to tie the game. Corvallis then forced the Raiders into a turnover and Brasfield hit her final 3-pointer of the game to put the Spartans back in front. Corvallis closed out the 6-point victory at the free-throw line.

Miller said he was “really impressed, but not surprised” that Holland and Brasfield hit the key 3-pointers to regain the lead in the final minutes of play.

“Two sophomores who play bigger than they are. They’ve had some really good games for us,” Miller said. “We kept telling them, ‘Your time’s going to come.’ And they believed it and you saw the result. That’s belief out there in themselves and their teammates telling them too, ‘You’re going to get it.”

Miller said his team did a good job contesting Bentley and junior center Molly Campbell in the paint. But he gave credit to the Raiders for their work on the offensive glass.

“I think the big problem for us was they got a lot of offensive rebounds. They kept crashing hard and we didn’t quite take care of that,” Miller said. “They’re a tough team. They executed their game plan and that’s why it was close.”

The teams split the season series with the Raiders winning 60-54 at Corvallis High on Jan. 13.

It is crowded at the top of the Mid-Willamette Conference standings. Fifth-ranked West Albany (15-5, 10-2) downed No. 2 Silverton (14-4, 8-2) on Tuesday night.

The Spartans will play at West Albany on Friday and the Raiders will be at home that night against Dallas.

Corvallis 49, Crescent Valley 43

Corvallis 12 8 18 11 - 49

Crescent Valley 11 8 13 11 - 43

Corvallis: Brasfield 18, Prechel 15, Van De Riet 7, Jensen 5, Hammer 4, Conklin, Mackey, Bannister, Sullivan, Griffin.

Crescent Valley: Bentley 19, G. Bland 7, Huang 6, Campbell 4, H. Bland 3, Koegler 2, Patel 2, Bottaro.

3-pointers: CHS 11 (Prechel 5, Brasfield 4, Jensen, Hammer); CV 2 (G. Bland, H. Bland).

