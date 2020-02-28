Prep girls basketball: Central Linn girls advance in 2A playoffs

“We owe them one — they got the last two,” Campbell said. “We’ve played them close all season long with two games in overtime and another one that went down to the wire. Maybe a neutral court will be a little bit different.”

The Cobras got a game-high 15 points out of sophomore guard Ryleigh Nofziger and freshman wing Gemma Rowland chipped in seven points. Due to Central Linn’s frenetic defensive approach, many teams have looked for ways to slow games down against them this season.

Colton did that, in part, by breaking through the Cobras’ full-court press and working the ball to star forward Olivia Haines in the high post.

“They played really hard,” Nofziger said. “(Haines) will get to the hoop and she knows how to finish, and their point guard is really fast… But when we could get our posts to not help off, things started to work.”

Colton limited the Cobras to plenty of tough looks early in the game and held them to eight points in the first quarter.