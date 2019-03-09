Wilsonville celebrated its third title in the last four seasons with a 67-58 win against Churchill in the 5A championship game at Gill Coliseum.
The Wildcats blew open a close game in the fourth, outscoring Churchill 23-12 for the win.
Wilsonville had 37 shots from the field to Churchill’s 56, but both teams made 21. The Wildcats were able to get to the free-throw line 26 times and made 21, while the Lancers were 9 of 12.
Dakota Reber led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds and Keegan Shivers had 12 points and 11 boards in the win.
Isaiah Wallace had 17 points to lead Churchill. Former Monroe player Brian Goracke finished with 10 points.
It was the second time in three seasons that the schools met for the 5A title. Wilsonville also won in 20-17.
Silverton 60, Willamette 41
The Foxes pulled away in the fourth and took third at the tournament.
Silverton (25-3) entered the tournament as the three seed and Willamette was fourth.
The Foxes built a double-digit lead and then closed down with their defense. They held Willamette to 13 of 44 from the field for the game.
David Gonzales had 23 points and Josiah Roth had 11 points and seven rebounds for Silverton.
Owen Cross had 14 for Willamette.
Crater 60, Thurston 54
The Comets held off the Colts to take the fourth-place trophy.
Crater took a 26-17 lead into the half but Thurston was able to get back into the game and it went back-and-forth for much of the second half.
A layup by Nathan Horton, followed by a 3-pointer by Nate Bittle gave Crater a 53-47 lead with 3 minutes, 9 seconds to go.
The Comets stayed tough on defense and Thurston was unable to make up the gap in the final moments.
Bittle had 28 points and 14 rebounds for Crater. Isaac Lange had 16 points for Thurston.
Girls
La Salle Prep won the 5A girls title with a 55-48 win against Springfield.
The Falcons had a balanced scoring attack and held off the Irish on defense.
La Salle controlled the fourth and took a 52-41 lead with one minute, 20 seconds left and then held on for the championship.
Addison Wedin had 18 points and six rebounds, Emily Niebergall had 16 points and Alyson Miura 11 points in the win.
Rebecca Durbin had 21 points for Springfield.
Wilsonville 64, Crater 57
Top-seeded Wilsonville held off Crater to take home the third-place trophy.
The Wildcats went on an 8-2 run that resulted in a 59-50 lead with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left and the Comets could not recover.
That gap was significant in a game that saw both teams taking leads throughout the third and stayed close into the fourth.
Sydney Burns led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds and Renee Lee had 16 points for Wilsonville.
Averi Young had 15 points and eight rebounds for Crater.