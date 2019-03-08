No. 1 seed Churchill put four players in double figures and cruised into the title game of the OSAA 5A boy basketball state tournament with a 63-43 victory over Midwestern League rival Willamette on Friday at Gill Coliseum.
Brian Goracke had 17 points, Silas Bennion 13, Isaiah Wallace 11 points and 12 rebounds and Evan Pia 10 points for the Lancers.
Churchill led 16-10 after the first quarter, then took a 32-17 lead int the half before using a 19-10 third quarter to put the game away.
Jacob Curtis had eight points to lead Willamette, which was just 13 for 53 from the field (24.5 percent).
Churchill will take on No. 2 seed Wilsonville at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for the title. Willamette plays Silverton at 1:30 p.m. for third place.
Wilsonville 50, Silverton 45
The second-seeded Wildcats overcame a poor shooting performance from the free-throw line to get past the Foxes.
Wilsonville was just 11 for 23 from the line but got 16 points and 10 rebounds from Dakota Reber for the win.
Keegan Shivers added 14 points and seven rebounds and Jack Roche chipped in 12 points.
Girls
No. 5-seeded La Salle upset top-seeded Wilsonville 79-53 to gain a berth in the state title game.
La Salle will take on Springfield for the championship.
La Salle (24-4) lost to Wilsonville 71-59 on Jan. 15 and has won 14 straight since then.
The Falcons took charge in the second with a 21-13 quarter and clinched it in the fourth with a 21-11 run to end the game.
Addison Wedin hit 13 of 14 free throws and finished with 23 points for La Salle. Alyson Miura added 21 and Lauren Vreeken had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Emilia Bishop had 18 points for the Wildcats.
Springfield 54, Crater 34
The Irish used a suffocating defensive performance to land a berth in the state championship game.
Springfield allowed six points in the first, two in the second and five in the third before relaxing in the fourth.
Crater was 11 for 51 from the field and made two of 21 3-point attempts.
Reice Newell had 16 points to lead Springfield. Masey Williams had 12 points and Kayley Elliott added 11 rebounds.
Maya Van Hook had nine points for Crater.