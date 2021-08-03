All-time high school team state champions

Here is a compilation of every team in the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times coverage area to win an athletic state championship as awarded by the Oregon School Activities Association.

The list spans from 1936, when Corvallis won the A championship and Bellfountain the B championship in boys basketball to the 2019-20 school year, when state titles were won by the Philomath boys and Corvallis girls in cross-country, Santiam Christian in football and volleyball and Crescent Valley in girls soccer and boys wrestling.

Central Linn has won a combined 16 track and field state titles (12 by the boys), Philomath 12 combined in cross-country (eight by the girls), Santiam Christian nine in volleyball, Sweet Home eight in boys wrestling and Corvallis eight in boys golf.

Send any omissions or corrections via email to jesse.sowa@lee.net.

(school, classification, year)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Corvallis, A-1, 1965

Corvallis A-1, 1966

Corvallis, A-1, 1967

Central Linn, A-2, 1967

Philomath, 3A, 1993

Philomath, 3A, 2003