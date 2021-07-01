Aiden Paul closes prep track and field career at national meet

A long stretch of training ended Wednesday with recent West Albany High grad Aiden Paul taking on some of the nation’s top prep track and field throwers at The Outdoor Nationals meet at Eugene’s Hayward Field.

His marks — 193 feet, 5 inches in the hammer throw and 170-9 in the discus for 11th and 17th places, respectively — weren’t as strong as he had hoped, but he’s glad to now have some time off before he heads to Stanford University in mid-September to begin his collegiate academic and athletic careers.

“Hammer didn’t go as well as it should have,” Paul said. “I still threw 193, which wasn’t my worst mark of the season but wasn’t anywhere close to my best or what I could have done. I’m just glad to be done with track for now.”

His personal bests are 198-4 in the hammer, set back in April, and 181-10½ in the discus, set in June 2020.

It was Paul’s first time being at and competing in the new Hayward, which was finished in 2020 but not used competitively until this calendar year due to the pandemic. The stadium hosted the NCAA Division I outdoor championships and the U.S. Olympic Trials the previous three weeks.