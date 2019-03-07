La Salle Prep started strong and held on for a 57-46 win against Silverton in the quarterfinals of the OSAA 5A girls basketball tournament at Gill Coliseum on Thursday.
La Salle (23-4) jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first and led 37-16 at the half.
The fourth-seeded Foxes (21-4) made a second-half push but fell short. Silverton was held to 12 of 44 from the field but went to the line 29 times and made 17, while No. 5 seed La Salle was 18 of 45 from the field and 10 of 19 from the line.
Emily Niebergall led La Salle with 15 points and six rebounds and Alyson Miura added 12 points and six boards.
Truitt Reilly had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Silverton.
Silverton faces Crescent Valley in the consolation bracket and La Salle advances to the semifinals to play No. 1 Wilsonville.
Springfield 54, Churchill 46
No. 3 seed Springfield put together a second-half push to get past No. 6 Churchill in the 5A girls quarterfinal.
The game was tied 39-39 early in the fourth when the Irish (21-4) gradually took control.
A 3-pointer by Masey Williams and a jumper by Kayley Elliott put Springfield up 46-40. The lead was cut to 47-44, but the Irish again built a gap as Elliott hit free throws and two layins for a 52-44 advantage with 1 minute, 10 seconds left.
Elliott finished with 21 points and eight rebounds and Rebecca Durbin had 13 points in the win.
Isis Smith had 14 points for the Lancers.
Springfield moves on to the semifinals to play the winner of the Lebanon-Crater game.
Churchill (20-5) goes to the consolation bracket.
Boys
Nate Bittle had a game to remember Thursday morning.
The Crater High sophomore put up 40 points, 16 rebounds and added 10 blocked shots for a triple-double as the Comets used a huge second quarter to knock off Pendleton 78-62 and advance to the fourth-place game on Saturday.
No. 6 seed Crater will meet Midwestern League rival Thurston at 8 a.m. Thurston, the No. 5 seed, has won the previous two meetings, 50-44 at Crater and 63-43 at home.
Bittle, a five-star recruit, was 16 for 26 from the field, including 4 for 11 from beyond the 3-point line.
Nathan Horton and Kruger Edwards both added 15 points in the win.
Pendleton, the No. 10 seed, got 31 points from Tyler Newsom while Dakota Sams chipped in 17 and Redmond O’Hanlon added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Thurston 68, La Salle Prep 50
Isaac Lange was 11 for 16 from the field for 27 points to lead the Colts. Trey Bryant added 16 points and Mason Miller 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Colts, who shot 25 for 43 (58.1 percent) from the field, led 25-23 at the half but broke open the game with an 18-4 edge in the third quarter.
Alex Boyd had 12 points, Jace Norton 11 and Justin North 10 for the Falcons.