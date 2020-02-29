5A prep wrestling: Raiders win nine individual titles, roll to repeat championship

With the win, he joined his brothers as a state champion.

“Legend was a four-timer. Chance is going for his third. I just want to keep that legacy going and it means a lot,” he said.

Lebanon’s Austin Dalton avenged a 3-2 district final loss to Silverton’s Kody Koumentis with a 5-3 win against the No. 1 seed in the 145 final.

Dalton went ahead 5-0 in the second round then held on, avoiding nearfall points by Koumentis, a two-time state champ, while on the bottom in the third round.

“Working hard in practice and doing my best,” Dalton, the seventh seed in the bracket, said of bouncing back, then adding of what got him through Saturday: “Taking it to him, pushing the pace, taking him down first.”

Dalton came up with the biggest upset in the semifinals earlier in the day, pinning third seed Dylan Lee of Redmond late in the first round. He also pinned the second seed, Crater’s Colby Meek, in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Raiders freshman DJ Gillett got his first title with a 7-0 decision against Crook County’s Tucker Bonner to open the Raiders’ night at 106.

Gillett got a two-point takedown in the opening seconds of the match and never relented control.