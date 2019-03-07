Crescent Valley High settled in to handling Wilsonville’s physicality and pressure for a short stretch Thursday afternoon, making some good passes and creating opportunities that allowed the Raiders to stay in the game.
But over the long haul, the top-ranked and top-seeded Wildcats were just too much to handle.
Wilsonville broke the game open with a 14-0 run in the second period on its way to a 60-38 win in an OSAA 5A girls basketball quarterfinal at Gill Coliseum.
“They just go after everything. They’re aggressive in every aspect of the game,” CV's Cali McClave said of the Wildcats (22-5). “It was a good learning experience for us and I think we’ll take that into tomorrow.”
The Raiders (15-11), seeded ninth in the 5A playoff bracket, dropped onto the consolation side of the bracket after playing the top seed for the second straight year. CV will play Mid-Willamette Conference foe Silverton in a 9 a.m. Friday consolation semifinal, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s fourth-place game.
McClave led the Raiders with 14 points and five rebounds and sister Ana McClave added 13 points and six rebounds. Hua Wa’a had six points and three rebounds and Jada Foster two points, six rebounds and four assists.
Sydney Burns had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Wilsonville, coached the past four seasons by former Scio coach Justin Duke.
Crescent Valley just couldn’t get its shots to fall with any regularity, going 12 of 46, including 1 of 15 on 3-pointers. Wilsonville was 21 of 53 (6 of 20 on 3s) and won the rebounds 44-30.
“I knew it was going to be tough for us. We were going to have to play well and shoot well. We’re capable of it. Obviously we didn’t shoot very well tonight,” CV coach Eric Gower said. “We let the pressure get to us. It feels weird saying this because we were here last year, but we’re still a young team. It’s learning to match that intensity and that focus for 32 minutes, and we kind of come and go from play to play.”
Crescent Valley had 21 turnovers to Wilsonville’s 20, but the Wildcats had a 22-13 edge in points off those turnovers.
The Raiders weren't at 100 percent, with starter Emma Vawter battling a fever and key reserve Peyton Dale returning for her first game in more than a month after a hip injury.
Wilsonville jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the game’s first five minutes as CV struggled with the Wildcats’ pressure, making just two of their first nine shots with three turnovers.
But the Raiders took better care of the ball to close the period, and Cali McClave found some offense to help close the gap.
The senior guard scored the last five points — on two free throws and a conventional three-point play — to get her team within 14-9.
CV’s Lexie Garrett scored the opening points of the second quarter on a layin to get the Raiders even closer.
But scoring was hard to come by for Crescent Valley after that, and Wilsonville scored the game’s next 14 points in a four-minute stretch.
Ana McClave’s two free throws with 1:32 in the half ended that run, but the Raiders were still down 15.
The sophomore guard hit a short jumper for the final points before halftime, with the Wildcats leading 31-15.
Wilsonville shot 10 of 30 to CV’s 5 of 22. Both teams had eight turnovers. The Wildcats led the rebounds, 28-14, including 11 offensive boards.
“I think we just started getting a little loose and we weren’t locked in the whole time,” Cali McClave said, noting a problem her team has had throughout the season due to its youth and inexperience.
The Raiders handled the pressure better in the second half but couldn’t keep up on the scoreboard. Wilsonville led by 23 points after three quarters.
The season is now on the line as CV prepares to play Silverton in a battle to see which team earns a state trophy. The Foxes beat the Raiders twice this season, by seven and 10 points.
“I don’t think we want to end tomorrow. I think we want to end on a high note, so we want to get to Saturday,” Cali McClave said.
Added Gower: “It’s coming back tomorrow and realizing that we can play with the teams here. Games here are physical, very physical, and we have to match that.”