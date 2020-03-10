5A girls basketball: Lebanon falls to Wilsonville in 5A tourney

An uncharacteristically bad shooting night found the Lebanon girls basketball time at the worst possible time.
The Warriors have depended on their 3-point shooting all season long and it is part of what carried them to a second-place finish in the Mid-Willamette Conference. But Lebanon couldn’t find the mark Tuesday as they fell 49-29 to Wilsonville in the 5A state quarterfinals at Gill Coliseum.
The No. 6-seeded Warriors (18-7, 13-3) shot 3 of 24 from downtown and couldn’t keep pace with the defensive energy of No. 3 Wilsonville (24-3, 13-1).
“They’re a really good team, but I thought we played well against them,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said. “We handled their posts inside for the most part. But we just didn’t knock down enough shots to keep any momentum and kind of say, hey, we can stay in this thing.’”
The Warriors got a game-high 13 points and 10 rebounds from senior post Ellie Croco. She kept Lebanon in contention early on and helped minimize the damage that Wilsonville did inside the paint.
“After her PCL injury in the spring last year, for us to have her was huge,” Benedict said. “She was really solid for us. She’s a pretty good equalizer — I thought she did great on the boards.”
Despite a chaotic start to the game, the Warriors kept close to the Wildcats for much of the first half. Lebanon turned the ball over 11 times in the first two quarters, but it got nine points and three rebounds out of Croco as well.
“They just fly out on everything,” Croco said of Wilsonville. “They’re a great defensive team. Just a great team in general and very talented. They push the ball really well. That was one thing we focused on in practice was getting back on defense, but I thought they beat us too many times.”
Meanwhile, Wilsonville’s top two players, Sydney Burns and Emilia Bishop, each picked up their second fouls early in the second quarter and were forced to head to the bench. The Warriors took advantage of their absences and went on an 8-3 scoring run to keep pace and head into halftime trailing 23-15.
But the Wildcats put their foot on the gas in the third quarter and the Warriors never got any closer. Burns stole a pass and scored on a breakaway layup with five seconds to go in the third to keep the momentum going for Wilsonville, and the Wildcats went on a 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for good.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Croco said. “We had two freshman, this is their first time here. I thought they were really under control. They played great and they played like they had experience. This is only my second time here and I thought the returners played great. They competed. We just have to come out tomorrow ready to play.”
The Warriors will now set their sights on the consolation bracket and prepare to fight for fourth place. They will face No. 7 Corvallis Wednesday at Gill Coliseum at 10:45 a.m.