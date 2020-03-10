5A girls basketball: Lebanon falls to Wilsonville in 5A tourney

Despite a chaotic start to the game, the Warriors kept close to the Wildcats for much of the first half. Lebanon turned the ball over 11 times in the first two quarters, but it got nine points and three rebounds out of Croco as well.

“They just fly out on everything,” Croco said of Wilsonville. “They’re a great defensive team. Just a great team in general and very talented. They push the ball really well. That was one thing we focused on in practice was getting back on defense, but I thought they beat us too many times.”

Meanwhile, Wilsonville’s top two players, Sydney Burns and Emilia Bishop, each picked up their second fouls early in the second quarter and were forced to head to the bench. The Warriors took advantage of their absences and went on an 8-3 scoring run to keep pace and head into halftime trailing 23-15.

But the Wildcats put their foot on the gas in the third quarter and the Warriors never got any closer. Burns stole a pass and scored on a breakaway layup with five seconds to go in the third to keep the momentum going for Wilsonville, and the Wildcats went on a 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for good.