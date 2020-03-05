3A girls basketball: Harrisburg falls to defending champs

NORTH BEND — The Harrisburg High girls basketball team put together a strong effort against the top seed on Thursday but it wasn't enough to pull off the upset.

The No. 9-seed Eagles fell to No. 1 Clatskanie 60-47 in the 3A state quarterfinals at North Bend High. Harrisburg (20-7) heads to the consolation bracket and will play Willamette at 9 a.m. Friday at Marshfield High.

A win there would advance them to Friday’s fourth-place game.

Clatskanie, which won the 3A title last year, entered the tournament with a 20-2 overall record and has not lost since Jan. 21.

Senior guard Mya Langley led the Eagles with 15 points, including going 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed four rebounds. She was named OSAA player of the game for the Eagles. Junior forward Hailee Johnson added 11 points for the Eagles, and senior forward Hope Bucher pulled down 14 rebounds and had seven points.

Olivia Sprague led all scorers with 22 points, had eight rebounds, five assists and eight steals for the Tigers, and Shelby Blodgett had 18 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.