5A girls basketball: Corvallis vs. La Salle Prep

In the second quarter, La Salle took the lead on a three from Emily Niiebergall with 6:21 to go, and she hit a second one less than a minute later to cap off an 8-0 La Salle Prep run and make it 24-19.

But the Spartans got a huge boost of momentum on the final play of the first half when Anna Dazey dove for a loose ball and pitched it to Krebs for a long 3-pointer as time expired to cut the Eagles’ lead to 35-33 halftime.

“That's the stuff that we really want to do is those effort plays,” Miller said. “We can’t always control if the ball goes in, or if a pass gets completed. But we can control how hard we work and how hard we pursue the ball. We had a bunch of plays where we were first to the floor and took charges.”

Krebs kept the offense flowing in the second half and canned an open three on another assist from Dazey to open the scoring in the third quarter.

But the Spartans produced just three points over the rest of the quarter and trailed 48-39 going into the final period. A layup from Prechel to open the fourth quarter cut the lead to seven but that was as close as Corvallis would get and La Salle Prep closed out the game with a 17-7 fourth quarter.