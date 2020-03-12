5A boys basketball: West Albany's return to state tournament provides boost for program

West Albany’s boys basketball team didn’t get the results its coaches and players were hoping for at the state tournament, but a week at Gill Coliseum provided valuable experience for a Bulldogs group that is stocked with returning talent.
The Bulldogs fell 72-50 to Crook County Thursday at the OSAA 5A state tournament and saw their season come to an end moments before the rest of the event was canceled. Now West, which finished the season 20-7 after a second-place finish in the Mid-Willamette Conference, will take what it learned in two games against athletically gifted opponents and try to use that to improve in future seasons.
“I think anytime you win 20 games, you’ve had a heck of a year,” West coach Derek Duman said. “I’m just really proud of our kids — their fight… We didn’t play as well as we wanted to. But our kids never gave up and I’m extremely proud of them. Especially our two seniors — Austin Stanaway and Zach Reese. They have, from day one as freshman, given us everything they could. I’m really happy for them to leave this program having made it to a state tournament.”
The Bulldogs hung with the Cowboys through the first quarter, and got a pair of baskets from junior post TJ Zimmermann in the final minute of the opening period. But West was derailed by a second quarter in which they were outscored 23-8. Crook County went on an 8-0 run over a 65-second span, and the Bulldogs failed to respond with a run of their own.
They came to life midway through the fourth quarter and went on a 10-0 scoring spree, but it was too little, too late.
Zimmermann led West with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and Luke Killinger added 13 points and 13 rebounds and four assists. The Bulldogs struggled to contain Crook County guard Kevin Sanchez, who scored 24 rebounds, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists.
“We got away with our talent at times this year,” Duman said. “Where we could maybe take a possession off every now and again. We didn’t have to be on help-side, or we didn’t have to deny the wing entry. Against really good teams, every possession matters. When we weren’t playing well, we got exposed. I give Crook County and Wilsonville a lot of credit, because they made us pay.”
The Bulldogs fell to defending state champion Wilsonville in the state quarterfinals Wednesday evening to open tournament play. They gave the No. 4-seeded Wildcats a run for their money late in the game, but ultimately lost that game, too.
“It was a lot different,’’ Wilsonville junior Koby Ruiz said. “These are teams that have Division 1 athletes. It’s crazy going against those teams, coming from our league. We don’t have a lot of kids that are like that… We just have to adjust to it better next year. We’ll be better.”
The trip to Gill marked West’s first appearance at the state tournament since 2014. It was a breakthrough campaign by a group that featured four juniors in its starting lineup.
Many of West’s players who are due to return next year have been playing together since they were kids, and now they will work to try to take another step forward next season.
“We all want to get better — we all want to get the championship next year,” Ruiz said. “We’re just going to work hard in the offseason and do our best to get back here and get in the position to win a state championship.”