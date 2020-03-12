5A boys basketball: West Albany's return to state tournament provides boost for program

West Albany’s boys basketball team didn’t get the results its coaches and players were hoping for at the state tournament, but a week at Gill Coliseum provided valuable experience for a Bulldogs group that is stocked with returning talent.

The Bulldogs fell 72-50 to Crook County Thursday at the OSAA 5A state tournament and saw their season come to an end moments before the rest of the event was canceled. Now West, which finished the season 20-7 after a second-place finish in the Mid-Willamette Conference, will take what it learned in two games against athletically gifted opponents and try to use that to improve in future seasons.

“I think anytime you win 20 games, you’ve had a heck of a year,” West coach Derek Duman said. “I’m just really proud of our kids — their fight… We didn’t play as well as we wanted to. But our kids never gave up and I’m extremely proud of them. Especially our two seniors — Austin Stanaway and Zach Reese. They have, from day one as freshman, given us everything they could. I’m really happy for them to leave this program having made it to a state tournament.”