5A boys basketball: West Albany's late rally not enough to knock of defending champions

There were plenty of moments Wednesday when West Albany’s boys basketball team could have simply folded and decided it wasn’t their day.

Matched up against the defending state champions, a Wilsonville team that hasn’t lost a game in over three months and has yet to lose to a 5A opponent this season, West found itself in a deep hole early as the Wildcats unleashed an offensive barrage.

And yet, with five minutes to go, the Bulldogs had the Wildcats on their heels and trailed by just eight points after falling behind by 16 a few minutes earlier.

“We just kind of got mad,” West guard Austin Stanaway said. “We don’t wanna lose. We didn’t want to give up and we just tried to get it as close as we could.”

The Bulldogs ultimately fell short and lost 61-42 in the 5A quarterfinals at Gill Coliseum. Wilsonville shot 75 percent from the field (24-of-32) and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 18-17. But for a two-minute stretch midway through the fourth quarter, West went on an 8-0 run to make it 48-40 and force a Wilsonville timeout.