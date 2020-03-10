4A boys basketball: Finishing tight games, defense have Philomath still playing

The Warriors, who have won five straight, give up just 40.6 per game and have had an opponent score more than 50 five times in 24 games. Five have put up 35 or fewer. Klamath Union scores 57.1 per contest.

“We do a good job of moving the basketball and finding open spots and defending people,” Ecker said, adding that his team doesn’t have any superstars but plays well together.

The coach said the 2018-19 team that was 13-12 overall and 4-8 in league was talented but didn’t have the same chemistry as this year’s team. The Warriors ended their season in the round of 16 last year.

Lundy, a first team all-OWC selection, is a dynamic player Philomath looks to when it needs a bucket. Ecker said he struggled with high expectations as a sophomore but has thrived this season.

“He’s really come a long ways both mentally and physically,” the coach said.

Freshman post Ty May can score both inside and out. He had an important basket late in the win against Phoenix.

Senior point guard Ben Reams is a long and athletic playmaker, Ecker said. Senior wing Toby Stueve is a versatile player who works near the basket and on the perimeter on offense.