GRESHAM — Philomath High’s Jeremy Schaffer finished second in the pole vault finals, clearing 13 feet, nine inches during the first day of the 4A state track meet at Mt. Hood Community College on Friday.
Schaffer’s teammate, Connor Kutzler, took fifth with clearance of 13-0.
Philomath’s Kane Rust finished sixth in the shot put with a toss of 47-10¼.
Sweet Home’s Casey Tow won his heat and had the best qualifying time to be seeded first in Saturday’s 400 meters final. He clocked a 51.45 on Friday.
In the 110 hurdles, Philomath’s Trevin Del Nero won his heat and qualified second for the finals in 15.90. Sweet Home’s Noah Dinsfriend was second in his heat and qualified third for the finals in 16:01.
Dinsfriend also qualified fourth for the 300 finals in 40.01.
Philomath’s Grant Hellesto qualified seventh for the 800 finals, running a 2:02.5 in his heat.
4A girls
Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez took sixth in the 4A girls 3,000 meters, finishing in 10:48.74.
Maggie Ross qualified first in the 100 prelims, winning her heat in 12.43 seconds.
In the 400, Philomath’s Hannah Bovbjerg had the fastest qualifying time in the prelims, clocking 1:00.43. Fellow Warrior Melia Morton was second in her heat and third overall in 1:00.82, while Sweet Home’s Jessy Hart was fourth in her heat but had the seventh best time (1:01.09) to advance to the finals.
Morton also placed seventh in the long jump finals, leaping 16-5.
Philomath’s Maggie Ross qualified second in the 200, winning her heat in 26.06. Teammate Alivia Pittman just made the finals of the 100 hurdles, qualifying eighth in 16.33; she also qualified seventh in the 300 hurdles in 48.25.
Sweet Home’s Katen Edwards was 11th in the javelin with a mark of 105-7.
Philomath’s Madison Bushnell was 12th in the 800 prelims in 2:29.70 and did not advance to the finals.
3A boys
Santiam Christian’s Brennan Sorah qualified for the finals in both hurdles events in the 3A boys meet.
The senior was first in his heat in the 110 and qualified second with a 15.81 and was also first in his heat in the 300, qualifying second in 40.85.
Scio’s Caleb Shockey qualified fifth for the boys 100 finals, placing third in his heat in 11.64.
3A girls
Santiam Christian’s Emily Bourne took fifth place in the 3A girls high jump at 4-10, while Scio’s Laurel Otto was eighth at 4-8.
Otto was fourth in her heat of the 100 hurdles but her time of 17.62 was good enough to qualify her seventh for the finals.
Scio’s Riana Martin took eighth in the long jump with a leap of 15-1 and Mariah Adams was 12th in the 200 prelims in 28.25 and did not advance to the finals.