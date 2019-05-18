MONMOUTH — Kyndal Martin was within reach of a ninth individual track and field state title but will finish her decorated high school career with eight.
The Monroe senior got to eight Saturday with a dominating win in the 2A girls 100-meter hurdles, for her fourth straight championship in that event. She later led the 300-meter hurdles heading down the homestretch in her final prep race.
But bad luck struck, as she crashed into the final hurdle and tumbled to the track. She got back to her feet and narrowly finished second.
Martin’s efforts also included sixth in the 100 and fourth in Friday’s long jump final. Saturday wins from teammates Mirtha Lopez (200) and Laura Young (shot put) and solid team depth helped the Dragons take third in the OSAA state meet at Western Oregon’s McArthur Field.
An Idaho State signee, Martin won the 100 hurdles in 15.18 seconds, her best time of the season and just two-tenths of a second off her personal best. A bout with mononucleosis this spring kept her from 100-percent health at the end of the season.
“It wasn’t my best, but considering everything I’ve dealt with this season I’m happy with it,” Martin said. “I couldn’t ask for a better finish for the 100 hurdles.”
She looked to be on her way to another season best in the 300 hurdles, in which she holds the 2A all-time mark of 44.93, set in 2018. She finished Saturday in 49.09, two one-thousands ahead of Weston-McEwen’s Bryce Thul for second.
“I’m excited for next year. It’s just really disappointing to leave my high school track career like that,” Martin said. “It definitely wasn’t the finish that I wanted. But I still have four more years.”
Lopez, in the 200, trailed for much of the race but had the best finish, crossing the line in 26.81, one one-hundredth better than Portland Christian’s Kathryn Nyone.
“I kind of just wanted to push. I really wanted this, and that’s what got me there,” Lopez said.
She came to meet with confidence in herself and the confidence of Monroe coach Linda Crocker that the junior could get it done. She entered with the second-best 2A time this season, just behind Nyone.
“When I saw the (state qualifying) times I was like, I can do this. It definitely helped,” said Lopez, who was also seventh in the 400 (1:02.36).
The meet was delayed for about an hour just before the 200 finals due to thunderstorms in the area.
Young, a freshman, won the shot put on her first attempt at 36 feet, 10½ inches, nine inches off her personal best. She had a strong series, with five tosses of 35-5 or better.
“I didn’t PR today but it did surprise me that I won,” she said. “My goal coming in was just to make it to state.”
Young was also fifth in the discus (104-1). Teammate Ashley Sutton was fifth in the shot put (33-9) and teammate Julia Schindler was eighth in the discus (93-4).
Monroe’s Peyton Bodi was sixth in the 800 (2:31.95) and seventh in the 1,500 (5:11.55).
Central Linn’s Gracie Robb was fifth in the 100 (13.16) and helped the Cobras to fourth in the 4x100 relay (52.27). Central Linn’s 4x400 relay was fourth (4:22.08).
Central Linn’s Jessica Neal was seventh in the 800 (2:32.27) and sister Jenna Neal eighth in the 1,500 (5:14.24).
East Linn’s Alli Beachy was eighth in the 100 (13.34). Also for the Eagles, Grace Wilson was sixth in the triple jump (32-7½) and Lilyanne Savage fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.18) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (51.30). Wilson ran on the Eagles’ seventh-place 4x400 relay (4:25.59) and eighth-place 4x100 relay (53.02).
In the pole vault, Jefferson’s Sam Schwarz was sixth (8-6) and Central Linn’s Josie Nealon eighth (7-6).
1A girls
Alsea sophomore Jessica Carlisle was third in the triple jump (34-1¼) and eighth in the 200 (28.05).