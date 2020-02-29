3A, 2A/1A, girls prep wrestling: Central Linn wins two individual titles

After placing fourth last year and third the year before, North was overjoyed to finally break through and get the title that had eluded him.

“It feels like everything finally paid off,” North said. “Like those six years weren’t for nothing. It feels amazing.”

North took a two-point lead going into the third round, and knew his opponent would try to shoot on him to try to get some points back.

“I just knew I couldn’t get taken down and I needed to score whenever possible,” North said. “I watched his first two matches and I knew he was going to shoot for it, and that’s all he had.”

Central Linn junior Blake Owens went on one of the more spectacular runs of the tournament. Owens entered the tournament unranked in the 120-pound bracket, but knocked off No. 1 seed Chase Butner on Friday, and then unseeded Adam Soloman in the semifinals.

But his storybook weekend ended there when he fell by a 5-2 decision to No. 2-seeded Elijah Carson of Reedsport. Carson racked up three early points after a near-fall, and he never lost control of the match from that point.

