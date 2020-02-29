3A, 2A/1A, girls prep wrestling: Central Linn wins two individual titles

PORTLAND — Capturing the state title in 2018 was a dream come true for Hunter McIrvin.
So last year, when he was relegated to watching the state wrestling championships from the stands, it was almost unbearable. He vowed to come back for his senior year and close out his career on top, and on Saturday he completed that goal.
McIrvin, the No. 2 seed at 138 pounds in the 2A/1A bracket, captured his second career state title at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum to lead a Central Linn High group that had plenty of success at the state tournament.
“There were more tears last year then when I won it this year,” McIrvin said. “Last year was just so hard. … There were a lot of obstacles with school stuff and last year I wasn’t able to wrestle.”
But he got back on track this season while leaping up four weight classes — his 2018 title came at 113 pounds — and earned the No. 2 seed in his bracket. On Saturday, he squared off with No. 1 seed Trace Evans of Enterprise and won 7-5.
“It was way harder this year,” McIrvin said. “I’m happy I had to work harder to get that same result though.”
McIrvin wasn’t the only Cobra to top the podium on Saturday. At 220 pounds, Central Linn senior Jimmy North won his first state title in dramatic fashion with a 4-2 decision over Jonah Staigle of Joseph/Wallowa.
After placing fourth last year and third the year before, North was overjoyed to finally break through and get the title that had eluded him.
“It feels like everything finally paid off,” North said. “Like those six years weren’t for nothing. It feels amazing.”
North took a two-point lead going into the third round, and knew his opponent would try to shoot on him to try to get some points back.
“I just knew I couldn’t get taken down and I needed to score whenever possible,” North said. “I watched his first two matches and I knew he was going to shoot for it, and that’s all he had.”
Central Linn junior Blake Owens went on one of the more spectacular runs of the tournament. Owens entered the tournament unranked in the 120-pound bracket, but knocked off No. 1 seed Chase Butner on Friday, and then unseeded Adam Soloman in the semifinals.
But his storybook weekend ended there when he fell by a 5-2 decision to No. 2-seeded Elijah Carson of Reedsport. Carson racked up three early points after a near-fall, and he never lost control of the match from that point.
“It’s crazy. It’s something I wasn’t expecting to happen,” Owens said of his journey to the final. “But it just happened out of nowhere. … It’s really cool. It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”
Also in 2A/1A, Jefferson junior Rene Flores pulled off some late-match theatrics to take home the 126-pound crown. Trailing 4-3 in the final round, Flores picked up a point for an escape in the final seconds to force sudden death.
“I don’t get nervous,” Flores said. “I just try to do my best out there and perform.”
Once he reached the one-minute overtime round, Flores wasted no time trying to put the match away. He got a two-point take down when he spun behind his opponent.
“I’ve been going at this since my freshman year,” Flores said. “Last year I didn’t get to wrestle. I came back this year and tried my best. I gave it all I had to be at the top.”
In the 3A meet, Harrisburg senior Chandler Strauss won at 170 pounds to capture his second straight title after winning at 182 last season. Strauss defeated Dylan Hendrickson by fall in 3 minutes 2 seconds to finish off the match in dominant fashion.
“I had a pretty clean season, went 47-0,” Strauss said. “It was really fun. My coaches and my teammates really helped me get through it. We have loads of talent coming through on this team for the next couple years.”
Fellow Harrisburg senior Leithan Briggs took second at 220 pounds, and Scio senior Jacob Mask placed second at 160.
The lone local wrestler competing in a girls final was West Albany junior Emily Alvis at 115 pounds. While she fell 14-2 by major decision to Sydney Keller of Baker/Powder Valley, she said she learned plenty from the experience of her first state meet that she can take into next season.
“This year has been a huge boost year,” Alvis said. “It’s because of the great support I’ve gotten at West Albany. I think it’s helped my ability just being around people who believe in me so much.”
In the 3A third-fourth matches, Santiam Christian’s Logan Beem pinned Kade Mask of Scio in 3:22 to take third place. Also for the Eagles, Caleb Perez (112) and Luke Mehlschau (182) took fourth place.
Harrisburg got fourth-place finishes from Russell Talmadge (106) and Gabe Knox (195), while Kade Mask (132), Hunter Zeiher (138) and Lance Vanhoose (145) all took fourth for Scio.
Caleb Rodriguez entered the meet unranked, but battled his way to a third-place finish for Jefferson at 220 in the 2A/1A consolation bracket.
In the girls tournament, Sweet Home junior Jessy Hart took fourth place at 125.