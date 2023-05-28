Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EUGENE — Pharalynn Dickson walked away from Hayward Field on Saturday having accomplished what she set out to do.

After spending the spring running fast times, the South Albany freshman beat the state’s best 5A girls competitors in the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the OSAA track and field meet.

Dickson has proven she can win. Now she wants more.

“I want to push hard, and I have even more goals than this to do for my whole career of high school,” said Dickson, whose best times put her on the brink of the 5A all-time lists in all of her events.

She started her day with a win in the 100 in 12.41 seconds. Then, about 25 minutes later and missing the 100 awards podium due to the short turnaround, won the 400 in 56.92.

“I was feeling it wasn’t my best 400,” she said. “Competing empty I feel had something to do with that. But still did my best today out there.”

Dickson ended her day by running the anchor leg on South’s seventh-place 4x400 relay (4:08.54), which also included Morgan Jones, Tatum Trudell and Klaire Bitter.

Dickson wasn’t alone in shining on the track Saturday.

Crescent Valley sophomore Emily Wisniewski, off her meet record-setting 3,000 win Friday, ran a 1,500 personal-best by more than two seconds to record the seventh-best time on the 5A all-time list at 4:31.82.

But Summit’s Barrett Justema was just a little bit better, clocking the 5A No. 5 time and a meet record at 4:30.69.

“I’m very happy with that, especially after coming back from yesterday,” Wisniewski said of her time, which is a new 5A sophomore all-time record.

In a fast race Saturday, West Albany’s Haley Blaine, the 2022 champion in the event, ran a personal-best 4:35.11 and finished sixth.

Wisniewski’s 18 points in the meet helped the Raiders score 41 overall and take home a trophy for a top-four team finish. South Albany was fifth with 37.

In the 800, Crescent Valley’s Lillian Weiss was third (2:15.7), Blaine fifth (2:19.39) and CV’s Sasha Kelly sixth (2:19.89).

“I’m really excited, especially with a big PR,” Weiss, a freshman, said. “I did about as well as I hoped to do, because I knew there were some really good girls in the field.

With state experience as a first-year high school athlete, Weiss said she wants to continue to get personal bests and be competitive in big races.

“It’s really cool. I definitely think it will help me in the future,” she said. “I know what I’m getting into so I can prepare better.”

South Albany’s Norah DeYoung was fourth in the discus (120-1).

CV’s Greta Koegler was fifth (16.28) and teammate Shino Sansome eighth (17.17) in the 100 hurdles. Lebanon’s Addilynne Pickles was fifth in the 400 (1:00.36).

In the 300 hurdles, Lebanon’s Sadie Voight was sixth (49.05) and Koegler eighth (50.38).

Taylor Brasfield of Corvallis was sixth (26.37) and Alyse Fountain of Lebanon eighth (26.70) in the 200. Fountain was also eighth in the 100 (12.95).

In the 4x100 relay, Lebanon (Taylor Roles, Addilynne Pickles, Hayden Knutson, Alyse Fountain) was sixth in 50.52 and Corvallis (Diana Lazzati-Segura, Hannah Azhocar, Gwendolyn Irvin, Brasfield) seventh in 50.63.

Crescent Valley’s 4x400 relay team of Sophia Merten, Anna Lee, Kelly and Weiss was sixth (4:08.38).

Dickson finished the spring season with four of the best five 5A 100 times of the season, the top two 200 times and the three best 400 times.

And her fastest times came at the end of the year. She ran 12.32 in 100 district final and a personal-best 12.30 in the state preliminaries Friday; a 25.18 200 in the district final and 25.31 Friday; and a 400 PR of 56.77 Friday.

“I’m feeling really good about today. The weather’s nice. I’m running at my dream school. Awesome opportunity for me,” Dickson said.

Dickson had no problem negotiating a schedule that included seven races over the two-day event. She had the same challenge at the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet a week earlier, though there was a rest day in between her preliminary heats and finals.

She had the fastest qualifying times Friday in each of her races.

“It’s gone really good. I feel like it’s helped me a lot in the mindset of getting me ready for these races,” Dickson said after the 200 final, with just a 4x400 leg remaining. “Not just the physical aspect, but it’s a whole lot of mental aspect running all these races.”

5A boys

West Albany senior Garrett Lee had the best 110 hurdles race of his career, culminating a season of significant improvement in the event.

Lee executed a relatively smooth, fast race to knock more than a quarter-second off her previous personal best to win in 14.42, which moved him less than one-tenth of a second outside the 5A all-time top 10.

It’s been a big jump for Lee, who finished the 2022 season with a PR of 16.00.

“It honestly feels amazing,” said Lee, who will be shooting for something even better at next month’s Nike Nationals meet back at Hayward. “Dropping over a second and a half, it feels genuinely so good. I never thought that I would really get to as fast as I am right now.”

The process started with offseason work in the gym. A season-opening 15.57 motivated him to get even faster.

Crescent Valley’s Tate Herber was sixth (15.58) and Corvallis’ Rowan Finlay seventh (15.66).

Lee reached his goal in the high hurdles, but his day wasn’t without some disappointment.

An early misstep in the 300 hurdles led him to stop just before the third barrier and not finish the race. Lee later said he injured his knee in Friday’s 300 preliminaries and stopped in Saturday’s race to avoid hitting his knee and preventing him from making more attempts in the pole vault.

“I know I was going to run into that hurdle,” Lee said.

He had cleared 14-2¾ in the pole vault, good for third place, before checking out to run the 300 hurdles final. But when he returned to the vault, he was told he was being disqualified from the event due to the sport’s honest effort rule in relation to not finishing the 300 hurdles race.

After a protest was filed, Lee was allowed to make a third and final attempt at 14-6, which he failed. But he was ultimately disqualified from the pole vault.

Lebanon thrower Carlos Villafana-Garcia had a disappointing day in the javelin at the Mid-Willamette district meet, placing sixth, and he went home and told his mom that he didn’t make state. He’s only a sophomore, ‘so better luck next year,’ was the sentiment.

But Villafana-Garcia got a call from his coach later that night to let him know he had qualified for state, getting in on a wild-card berth.

Saturday, Villafana-Garcia had three throws past his previous personal best and took fourth at 162-4.

“I definitely rested and practiced a lot harder,” he said of his approach after finding out the news that he was in. “The sixth place hit me kind of hard, because I expected to place a lot higher. So I just went out and did what I did best and threw.”

He had nothing to lose Saturday, “so just gave it my all.”

South Albany’s Maxwell Louber was seventh in the javelin at 157-0.

Corvallis sophomore Truman Brasfield reached one goal and came up just shy of another at the state meet.

Brasfield was second in the 300 hurdles in a personal-best 39.62, finishing under 40 seconds for the second straight day. Summit’s Benjamin Strang won the race in 39.31.

“Honestly, I can’t even be mad. He had more than me at the end,” Brasfield said of Strang. “I have nothing left, and that’s what you want at the end of the race. You want to know that you gave it your all. I PRd, I got my goal of sub-40.”

Finlay was sixth (42.20). Brasfield was also sixth in the long jump (21-2).

Like Villafana-Garcia, Brasfield has two more years to see what he can accomplish.

“One big takeaway is I’ve really got to eat up that weight room this year,” Brasfield said. “During the offseason I’m really going to put in some work.”

Teammate Cole Fiegener was sixth in the 1,500 (3:58.22) and seventh in the 800 (1:57.4)

CV’s Kanoa Blake was seventh in the 1,500 (3:58.47) and teammate Adam Teglassy seventh in the 400 (51.08).

The Raiders’ 4x400 relay team of Teglassy, Daniel Marshall, Dylan Mitchell and Blake was fifth (3:27.45).