5A girls basketball tournament: Raiders, Spartans ready to take on state's best

Youth has served Crescent Valley High well this season.

Without a senior on the roster, the Raiders have found their way to a 19-7 record, a second-place conference tie with Corvallis and a spot in this week’s 5A girls basketball tournament at Gill Coliseum.

The ninth-seeded Raiders, after a playoff road win at Wilsonville last Saturday, meet top-seeded Willamette in a state quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

CV battled through a difficult nonconference schedule and then took on a Mid-Willamette slate that included three other top-10 teams and a few more who tested the top four squads. That has Raiders coach Eric Gower confident that his team, led by all-conference junior guards Gabby Bland and Nicole Huang, will be ready for what will be thrown at it this week.

“We’ve had a lot of close games and good experiences,” Gower said. “They don’t seem to get too rattled. Even if they are rattled they’re pretty calm through it. For a young group they stay the course and they have that belief in themselves that they can play with anyone, as they should have.”

On Thursday, CV faces a Willamette team that is even younger. The Wolverines (25-1) have one senior but start three freshmen, and it’s the freshmen who are their best players.

“They’ve obviously had a great season. They’re a pretty balanced team. They’re going to be tough. It always is when you face a number one,” Gower said. “But if we play well we can play with them and give them a challenge.”

After getting to Gill two years ago, Corvallis heads back after missing out on what could have been a big state tournament last season, when the Spartans went 15-0 in a year that the OSAA didn’t host postseason play due to the pandemic.

The Spartans (20-6) have five seniors and a junior who were on that 2019-20 team that played in the last game that season, when the tournament was shut down before it could be completed.

“So going back is huge for them,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “They have some unfinished business. They want that opportunity again to get after it. It was weighing on them, it was weighing on us and it’s just a huge, ecstatic event.”

The fifth-seeded Spartans face fourth-seeded Ridgeview (19-6) at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, as the tournament starts with a two-game session involving the two hometown teams.

“It’s exciting. We should have been there last year with our 15-0 season,” said Corvallis’ Elka Prechel, who was named to the all-conference first team along with teammate and fellow senior Sevennah Van De Riet. “It feels like it’s been a long time. The whole thing started last time we were in Gill.”

Here’s a look at Thursday’s quarterfinal matchups.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

(9) Crescent Valley vs. (1) Willamette, 1:30 p.m.

Crescent Valley (19-7) is 2-4 against teams at Gill, and five of those games were decided by single digits. The Raiders have defeated Springfield, Corvallis and 4A quarterfinalist Marist Catholic. Willamette (25-1) has won 11 straight since a 29-point loss to 6A quarterfinalist South Medford. The one-loss Wolverines, who defeated Corvallis and West Albany, are the top seed with one senior and five freshmen on the roster.

(5) Corvallis vs. (4) Ridgeview, 3:15 p.m.

Corvallis (20-6) has won eight in a row since its 28-point defeat to South Medford. The Spartans are also 2-4 against 5A tournament teams, all in close games. Like Corvallis, Ridgeview (19-6) played a strong nonconference schedule. The Ravens beat Crescent Valley and 4A quarterfinalists Madras (twice) and Philomath, with a loss to Springfield, and went 1-2 against league rival Crook County.

(11) Putnam vs. (3) Crook County, 6:30 p.m.

Putnam (19-6), which had five 6A teams on its December schedule, hasn’t played any 5A quarterfinalists. Outside two single-digit losses to Wilsonville, the Kingsmen have no in-state defeats since Dec. 20. Crook County (21-3) has only played Ridgeview (going 2-1) among teams at Gill. The Cowgirls beat three 6A teams and 4A quarterfinalist Baker with a loss to Philomath.

(7) Springfield vs. (2) Silverton, 8:15 p.m.

Springfield coach Joe Williamson, who also coached at Lebanon and Corvallis, saw his Miller (19-7) play a loaded nonconference schedule with wins against Ridgeview, Corvallis and 4A quarterfinalist Marist Catholic and losses at Silverton and Crescent Valley. Springfield lost twice to Willamette in league play. Silverton, which split with Corvallis and swept CV, has one loss (at home to West Albany) since falling at home to Corvallis on Dec. 14. The only other losses were to 6A Jesuit, a state quarterfinal team, and Tualatin.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

