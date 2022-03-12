5A girls basketball tournament: Gabby Bland's big night shoots Raiders to state title

A ninth-seeded team without even one senior played suffocating defense and showed the patience to find its best shooter, not rattled by the nerves of the biggest game of the season.

Gabby Bland had her shooting touch Saturday night, and Crescent Valley High took its time on offense to make sure to get the ball in her hands.

The junior guard connected for 31 points, including seven 3-pointers, leading the Raiders to the OSAA 5A girls basketball championship with a 50-39 win against Springfield at Gill Coliseum.

“I felt like all the hard work I put in, I felt it tonight,” Bland said. “It was amazing to do it with my teammates, too.”

That was certainly the case, as Crescent Valley (22-7) worked the ball around and through the 1-3-1 zone defense that seventh-seeded Springfield (21-8) deployed.

When it wasn’t Bland knocking down a shot from deep, where she was 7 of 10, the Raiders got the ball inside to reserve post Molly Campbell, who was 5 of 7 for 10 points.

“They’re really an unselfish group. They’re always willing to make the extra pass,” CV coach Eric Gower said. “Sometimes it works to our disadvantage, we’ll pass up a look trying to get a better look. They are a team and they want to play together and they don’t care who gets the basket as long as we win.”

The Raiders shared the ball and had 14 assists on 16 baskets, led by six assists from Nicole Huang, three from Haley Bland (Gabby’s younger sister) and two more from Charlotte Patel.

“We’re always looking for the open shooter and trying to pass it around, and that’s something about our team that we’re able to throw it around until we find the open person,” Huang said.

Patel had a team-high seven rebounds and Taelyn Bentley and Kamden Mitchell grabbed four apiece for the Raiders, who won the second state title in program history, following a 1978 AAA championship under coach Lyle Fagnan. CV won the boards, 27-25.

Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam had 11 points for Springfield, coached by former Lebanon and Corvallis coach Joe Williamson.

One of the Raiders’ goals was to slow down Romero-Ah Sam, who got her points on 5-of-14 shooting. Huang played a big part in that effort.

“Nicole is a special defender, and she can go out there and lock people down. We just try to make other people beat us,” Gower said.

Springfield shot 15 of 42 overall, 1 of 7 on 3-pointers and 8 of 11 on free throws. CV was 16 of 35, 8 of 14 and 10 of 16, respectively.

It didn’t matter that Gabby Bland had five first-half 3-pointers. Springfield’s zone still wasn’t able to completely account for her in the third quarter.

The Raiders stayed patient on offense and found her for two more 3s as she tied the 5A all-time tournament record set by West Albany’s Kyia Duvall in a 2014 game.

Bland’s seventh 3, which came with 2:20 in the third, made it 39-27, Crescent Valley. Springfield scored the final five points of the third to close within seven.

The Raiders got the first basket of the fourth from Campbell on a Patel assist.

The Millers drew back within five (44-39) on a Kenzi Phillips steal and transition basket with 1:09 remaining.

But just as she was Friday night in closing out the semifinal win against Ridgeview with eight straight free throws, Gabby Bland was clutch again.

Bland hit six in a row at the line Saturday, the last two with 14.5 seconds left before being subbed out and jumping into the arms of her teammates in celebration on the bench.

“Such a great kid. Hard worker, kind, great leader, great teammate, and to see her have this game on this stage, I’m just so happy for her,” Gower said.

Gabby Bland was joined on the all-tournament first team by Romero-Ah Sam, Willamette’s Brynn Smith, Ridgeview’s Kyrah Daniels and Putnam’s Maddie Olma.

Bentley and Huang were selected to the second team along with Springfield’s JuJu Henderson, Crook County’s Emma Bales and Silverton’s Kyleigh Brown.

By seed, Crescent Valley pulled off three straight upsets in the state playoffs to reach Saturday’s championship game.

The Raiders went on the road and defeated eighth-seeded Wilsonville 52-41 to get to Gill and the quarterfinals. They then knocked off top-seeded Willamette 48-45 on Thursday and fourth-seeded Ridgeview 51-34 on Friday.

Springfield defeated second-seeded Silverton in a quarterfinal and 11th-seeded Putnam in a semifinal.

Saturday’s game was a rematch of a Dec. 30 game at CV, which the Raiders won 54-46.

Saturday marked the first girls basketball state championship game in the classification in three years. In 2020, only the quarterfinals and two consolation games were played before the rest of the tournament was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic. The OSAA held no state championships in any sport or activity in the 2020-21 school year.

Crescent Valley’s inside-out game produced in a big way in the first half, much like it did Friday against Ridgeview.

Gabby Bland had eight points with two 3-pointers in a back-and-forth first quarter.

After Bentley got off to a slow start, missing her first three shots following a stellar game Friday, Campbell came in and rebounded her own miss for a basket. Bentley returned late in the quarter to hit two free throws, and Springfield led 14-13 heading to the second.

Bentley scored inside early in the second and Bland’s next 3-pointer put the Raiders ahead 18-16. A 3-pointer by Huang with 5:49 left in the quarter put CV ahead for good in the half. Another Bland 3 off inside-out movement with a pass from Bentley extended the lead.

Gabby Bland would hit a deep two-point shot and another 3 before Campbell made a free throw-line jumper to help the Raiders go ahead 31-23 at halftime.

Ridgeview defeated Putnam 58-43 in the third-place game. Putnam placed fifth. Willamette defeated Crook County 61-54 in the fourth-place game. Crook County was sixth.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

