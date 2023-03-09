Crescent Valley turned up the defense in the fourth quarter and took away La Salle Prep’s two best scoring options.

The result was another postseason win and a return trip to the championship game for the defending champion Raiders.

La Salle’s Ava Bergeson and Ella Wedin combined for 21 points in the first half but managed just six in the second, allowing CV to gain control on its way to a 45-33 win in an OSAA 5A girls basketball semifinal game at Gill Coliseum.

The sixth-seeded Raiders will meet Springfield in the title game for a second straight year at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Top-seeded Springfield defeated fifth-seeded Crater 70-55 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

CV (22-6) outscored seventh-seeded La Salle (21-6) 21-6 over the final 12 minutes and held the Falcons to just two points in the fourth quarter until a basket in the closing seconds, long after the game had been decided.

“We knew if we were going to win this game we had to get defensive stops. I think we were just talking. It’s all about communication, especially when the gym gets really loud,” Raiders junior forward Charlotte Patel said. “We are a defensive team first, so I think we really enjoy playing some teams with really good offense.”

La Salle’s Emma Buchanan scored the opening points of the fourth on a layin on her team’s first possession of the quarter to break a tie.

Gabby Bland hit an elbow jumper and teammate Molly Campbell got an offensive follow with 6:19 left as CV went back ahead for good.

Almost three minutes later in a defensive struggle, Bland made another jumper for a four-point lead. La Salle misses and turnovers continued to pile up as Campbell made two free throws with 2:46 for a 37-31 CV lead.

Bland completed the job at the foul line, hitting eight straight, the last two with 29 seconds remaining.

The Falcons finally scored again with 17 seconds left.

“I’m so proud of my team. I know in the fourth quarter we always buckle down and work so hard,” Bland said. “I feel like we really guarded their tougher players hard in the fourth quarter.”

After seeing Bergeson, a freshman forward, and Wedin, a senior guard, score in bunches in the first two quarters, the Raiders put a focus on working through screens, guarding those players closer on the perimeter and trying to make them drive to the basket while defending on the side of their dominant hands.

Bergeson finished with 16 points and Wedin 11 on a combined 11-of-29 shooting and were both scoreless over the final nine-plus minutes.

“We were finally able to get out on them and take away what they wanted to do then really sit on their right hand,” CV coach Eric Gower said. I’m really glad we made the adjustments and rebounded well out of it.”

Bland finished with 14 points, including 10 of 10 on free throws, five rebounds and three steals. Nicole Huang added 13 points and 10 rebounds, Campbell six points and five rebounds and Patel five points and nine rebounds.

A slow start for both teams offensively Thursday had La Salle ahead 8-6 after one quarter.

The Falcons never trailed after taking a 6-3 lead, but the Raiders managed to keep it close with some timely scoring.

Huang’s 3-pointer and Patel’s baseline drive and layin tied the score at 11-all. La Salle scored the game’s next five points, but four Gabby Bland free throws had CV within three late in the half.

Haley Bland answered a 3-pointer by Wedin with one of her own. CV’s Chloe Buford made a long two-pointer in the closing minute to cut the Falcons’ lead to 23-20 at halftime.

Huang had eight points and six rebounds at the break for the Raiders.

CV shot 6 of 24 overall and 3 of 14 on 3s in the half to La Salle’s 9 of 20 and 5 of 10, respectively.

The Raiders quickly erased a three-point halftime deficit on Campbell’s inside basket and Huang’s fastbreak layin off a Patel steal and assist.

The Falcons came back with the next four points, but CV got right back in the game late in the third.

Haley Bland found Patel for a layin, then Wedin was whistled for her fourth foul at the 1:45 mark. Haley Bland then found Huang for a 3-pointer and a 29-27 Raiders lead.

The teams went to the fourth at 29-all.

CV got past Mid-Willamette Conference foe South Albany, the 3 seed, 44-38 in the quarterfinals, while La Salle defeated second-seeded Silverton 38-36.

State tournament broadcast information can be found at osaa.org/media.