Crescent Valley has gone from nearly not making the 5A boys basketball playoffs to getting ready to play in a state semifinal.

For the second time Wednesday night, the 15th-seeded Raiders pulled the upset to advance. This time it was a 46-42 win against 7 seed La Salle Prep in a state quarterfinal at Gill Coliseum.

CV (16-11) won its regular-season finale against rival Corvallis to clinch the Mid-Willamette Conference’s fourth and final automatic spot in the OSAA’s 16-team bracket. Then last Saturday the Raiders went on the road and knocked off 2 seed Churchill in Eugene.

“Two Fridays ago, we were not supposed to be at Gill and our season was essentially over, but we got a chance and made the most of it,” said CV senior Adam Temesgen.

The Raiders play third-seeded Wilsonville in a semifinal at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

La Salle (19-8), of Milwaukie, kept the pressure on Crescent Valley in a big way after halftime while clawing away at what had been a 14-point deficit in the second quarter.

The Falcons closed within two twice in the fourth, but the Raiders had answers with a Temesgen layin and a Rocco McClave lefty scoop.

CV struggled to take care of the ball down the stretch, with turnovers on three straight possessions while holding a two-point lead, the last with 35 seconds remaining.

But Rocco McClave came up with one of the biggest plays of the contest when he drew a charge of a driving Nick Robertson with 11.7 seconds to go. After a timeout, McClave was fouled and made two free throws to make it a four-point game.

La Salle missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and McClave was off on the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity, but the Raiders had their victory.

“We just kind of face adversity, and even though it got hard at most times we just battled through it and kept our head up,” McClave, a junior, said. “I think we’re just playing with confidence. We’ve got nothing to lose right now.”

McClave and Temesgen are two of seven returning players off last year’s team that reached Gill and the quarterfinals.

“So we were just trying to be leaders and make sure the team stays calm,” McClave said.

McClave had a game-high 21 points and six rebounds and Temesgen added 12 points and four steals. Heath Carl contributed eight points and eight rebounds and Hogan Emigh six assists.

Finbar O’Brien had 11 points and 11 rebounds for La Salle, which plays sixth-seeded Woodburn in a consolation semifinal Thursday morning.

“I think wins and success are a byproduct of the culture you build. I think we have a family approach to this team and these guys are really good friends. They didn’t want their seniors’ season to end,” said Raiders first-year head coach, a CV alum who spent the previous five seasons in the program under former coach Mike Stair. “We had a goal at the start of the season. We had a rocky road to start but we’re starting to peak at the right time. When you believe in yourself and you’ve got confidence, anything can happen.”

CV jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first three minutes of the game on 3-pointers by Temesgen, McClave and Junior Alatorre. Temesgen’s fourth steal produced a free throw with 1:25 left in the first and a 15-3 Raiders advantage.

Two McClave free throws, an Alatorre layin off a Temesgen assist and a McClave 3 gave CV the first seven points of the second quarter and a 22-8 lead.

McClave later found Carl for a layin and a 26-13 advantage. La Salle scored the last five points of the half to cut its deficit to eight.

McClave had 11 points and Temesgen six for the Raiders at the break.

The Falcons kept squeezing the lead in the Raiders’ third, closing within six on an O’Brien 3 at 28-22.

But McClave hit a jumper and two free throws and Temesgen added two more at the line as CV repeatedly countered La Salle scores.

The Falcons kept chipping away and pulled within three headed to the fourth. It was as close as they’d been since the opening minutes of the game.

State tournament broadcast information can be found at osaa.org/media.