EUGENE — There wasn’t much effort needed to see what the Philomath girls were accomplishing at the OSAA track and field state meet.

Fixing your eyes on the awards stand and listening to the Hayward Field announcer would get you quite familiar with what the Warriors were doing.

Philomath finished on top of the 4A team standings for a second year in a row, claiming the sixth state championship in program history.

“Everywhere I look there’s people doing well and someone to cheer on,” said sophomore Janice Hellesto, who did plenty of winning herself. “I’m just super proud to be on a team I can be really confident in.”

The Warriors placed in eight of nine events they competed in Saturday. That included three top-five finishes, led by wins from Natalie Dunn in the 400 meters (58.32 seconds) and Hellesto in the long jump (17 feet, 7 inches). That came after four top-four finishes in Friday’s finals.

Hellesto, the 4A girls athlete of the meet with 26 points, was also second in the 200 (26.08), third in the 100 (12.64) and joined Ellie Morton, Dunn and sister Ingrid Hellesto for a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay (49.98).

Teammate Adele Beckstead was fourth in the 1,500 (4:56.27) and Philomath’s 4x400 relay team of Anneka Steen, Melea Lattin, Ingrid Hellesto and Dunn was also fourth (4:10.26).

Morton was fifth in the 100 (12.95) and Madison Schaffer eighth in the pole vault (7-6).

“It’s amazing. We’re such a supportive team,” Dunn said of the team environment. “We’re pushing each other to do their best. I love it.”

Dunn finished her season undefeated in the 400 after taking second at state last year.

She normally paces off those around her in the one-lap race before making her move. Earlier in the week she decided she would just run her race.

“That’s how I ran the last two days and it worked,” Dunn said.

The sophomore produced new personal bests in the preliminary and final.

Dunn said the experience of competing at Hayward last year played a part in getting rid of the butterflies.

“It helps a lot because you know how things work,” she said. “Last year I was nervous and this year it definitely helped a lot. It was a lot easier this year with the nerves.”

Janice Hellesto was proud of her performances Saturday, especially considering she was competing in the 100 and long jump for the first time at the state meet.

She won the long jump on her final attempt, moving from third to first after earlier leading the competition at the end of three of the six rounds.

Hellesto was on an adrenaline high on the long jump runway after finishing the 100.

“Every jump I was just staring at the board like, OK, OK, OK! And my last jump, I was like, ‘dear God, please let me do this.’ I’m praying to him and that’s when I jumped and I won,” she said.

4A boys

Philomath was within reach of a team trophy for a top-four finish but came up just short.

The Warriors were one point behind North Bend entering the final event of the meet, the 4x400 relay, in which both schools were entered.

But North Bend edged Philomath’s foursome of C.D. Nuno, Simon King, Nixon Mooney and Warwick Bushnell by one spot. The Warriors were third in 3:28.47.

Micah Matthews led the way for Philomath with second in the 110 hurdles (15.21) and fourth in the high jump (6-0).

Teammate Ben Hernandez found his cadence and pace early in the 1,500 final, which he said he struggled to do in Friday’s 3,000 final, where he was fifth.

He was second in the 1,500 in 4:07.85.

Hernandez reminded himself not to make his finishing kick too early,

but when he did he made a run at catching eventual champion Alexander Garcia-Silver of Marshfield (4:03.68).

Hernandez fell short in his push but still came away with a new personal best in his final individual high school race.

Hernandez proved to himself that he was stronger this year than last.

“You can see it in cross-country, just training and knowing how to train correctly. Definitely huge jumps for me,” he said.

Bushnell was sixth in the 400 (51.77) and eighth in the 200 (23.35).

King was fifth in the 800 (2:01.11).

Sweet Home’s Mason Lopez was third in the javelin (166-7). The Huskies' 4x100 relay team of Connor Stevens, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James and Chase Cameron was eighth (44.49).