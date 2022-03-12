4A basketball state tournaments: Philomath girls win state title, boys fourth

Philomath High took an early lead and never looked back Saturday night, holding off Corbett for the OSAA 4A girls basketball championship at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Sage Kramer had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists to lead the top-seeded Warriors (22-4).

Abigail Brown added 11 points, six rebounds and five blocks, Reagan Larson two points and 11 rebounds, Ingrid Hellesto four points and six rebounds and Hailie Couture four points and five rebounds for Philomath.

Ella Holwege had 13 points for 11 seed Corbett (23-4).

Philomath took the lead for good at 4-3 on a Brown layup off an offensive rebound less than two minutes into the game, and the Warriors led 16-7 after one quarter.

The Warriors led by as many as 15 in the second quarter and 12 in the third, but Corbett was able to cut the deficit to seven at the end of those two periods.

But the fourth belonged to Philomath, which didn’t led the Cardinals get closer than seven in the final eight minutes and outscored Corbett 11-7 in the last quarter.

It was the fourth OSAA state title in program history for Philomath, which also won championships in 1986, 1987 and 2000.

4A boys

Philomath outscored Oregon West Conference rival Stayton in every quarter on its way to a 49-33 win to claim fourth place at Marshfield.

Cole Beardsley had 10 points, six bounds, four assists and two blocks for fifth-seeded Philomath (21-6). Jacob Peters added nine points, Chad Russell eight points and seven rebounds and Ty May seven points for the Warriors.

Garrett Callsen had 12 points and seven rebounds for 10 seed Stayton (19-7).

The Warriors, who shared the Oregon West regular-season title with Cascade, swept Stayton in two regular-season games by 15 and 18 points.

